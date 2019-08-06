Laurent Koscielny leaves Arsenal to join Bordeaux

Laurent Koscielny refused to go on Arsenal's tour of the USA in pre-season

Laurent Koscielny has signed for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux from Arsenal.

Arsenal have agreed a £4.6m fee with Bordeaux after head coach Unai Emery failed to convince the centre-back to remain at the club.

Koscielny has arrived for his medical, sources in France have told Sky Sports News.

The French international had stressed throughout the summer he wanted to return to his homeland and refused to go on the club's tour of the United States last month.

Koscielny wanted to leave on a free transfer and thought he would be allowed after nine years of service, something Arsenal refused to entertain.

His first choice was to join Rennes but the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.

It is understood Arsenal are in the market for a central defender following Koscielny's imminent departure.

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano as a replacement for Koscielny

The club are interested in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano - but it is thought a combination of valuation and the player wanting to stay for Champions League football could make a deal difficult.

Arsenal are also keen on Daniele Rugani from Juventus.

It is thought the move could be easier to do before the window closes as Juventus may consider a loan deal with an option to buy following the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly already in the UK discussing other deals including Romelu Lukaku's potential transfer from Manchester United.

Carl Jenkinson also appears to be heading for the exit door at the Emirates

Arsenal are expected to be busy with ins and outs before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Sky sources understand talks between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest over Carl Jenkinson are continuing.

Both clubs are keen for a deal to be struck before the deadline.

