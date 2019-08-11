Arsenal's win at Newcastle was for Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, says Granit Xhaka

1:22 Granit Xhaka has dedicated Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle to absent duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac Granit Xhaka has dedicated Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle to absent duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Granit Xhaka has dedicated Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle in their first Premier League match of the season to absent duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

On Friday, the Gunners announced the two players would not be part of the squad at St James' Park due to what the club called "further security incidents" which are being investigated by police.

It emerged on Saturday that was in reference to two men being arrested outside Ozil's home on Thursday. They have been charged with public order offences.

2:37 Highlights from Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League

The incident came after Ozil and Kolasinac were the subject of an attempted robbery by armed assailants last month.

Xhaka, who played in the win at Newcastle, said: "We know the story about Sead and Mesut.

"It's not easy for them or their family. So we tried to do our best and to get the win for them."

The Swiss midfielder also paid tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, last season's joint Golden Boot winner who scored the winner against Steve Bruce's side.

"We are so happy we have him because he doesn't need a lot of chances," said Xhaka. "Today I think he had two or three chances and he scored one.

Granit Xhaka captained Arsenal at Newcastle on Sunday

"He's so good. He always helps the team when we need him."

Arsenal began last season's Premier League campaign with two successive defeats, and Xhaka was pleased to see his side get off to a positive start this time around.

He said: "It's always good if you win away. Newcastle is a difficult game.

"I think the first half from both sides was defensive with not a lot of chances. In the second half, in my opinion, we were the better team. We are happy to bring the three points back."