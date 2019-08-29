Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in talks with Besiktas over season-long loan move

Mohamed Elneny is close to joining Besiktas on loan

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is in talks with Besiktas over a season-long loan move, according to Sky sources.

Last week, Gunners boss Unai Emery told Elneny he should leave the club before the end of the transfer window in search of first-team football.

The Egypt international is now edging closer to a move away from the Emirates to join the Turkish Super Lig club, who will cover his Arsenal wages.

Besiktas are looking for a central midfielder ahead of the transfer window deadline on Monday after Chile international Gary Medel left the club to join Serie A side Bologna on Thursday.

Elneny made just eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season, with a further seven games played in their Europa League campaign which ended in defeat to rivals Chelsea in the final.

Elneny originally joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016 in a deal worth up to £7m.