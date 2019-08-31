Nacho Monreal joins Real Sociedad from Arsenal
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 31/08/19 10:47am
Arsenal have confirmed defender Nacho Monreal has joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal.
Monreal has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, bringing to an end his six-and-a-half-year spell in north London.
"We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future," read a club statement.
Monreal first joined Arsenal from Malaga in January 2013 and went on to make 250 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 10 goals.
The 33-year-old won three FA Cups and three Community Shields during his time at the Emirates.
Monreal had started all three of Arsenal's Premier League games this season and his departure leaves head coach Unai Emery with limited options at left-back.
Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic during the summer window but is yet to make his debut after undergoing groin surgery, leaving Sead Kolasinac as the only other recognised left-back in the squad.
