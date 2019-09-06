Henrikh Mkhitaryan unsure of Arsenal return after Roma loan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unsure over his Arsenal future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he does not know where his future lies beyond this season, following his switch to Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Stadio Olympico on European transfer deadline day after featuring in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

According to Sky in Italy, Roma have no option to buy on the Armenian captain after paying a loan fee of 3m euros (£2.7m) but the winger says he could stay in Rome.

"Let's first see what I can do in Roma," the midfielder told VBET News.

"At the end of the season I think we can talk if I will have the possibility to stay or to go to something else, I don't know.

"Now, I cannot say about future, it's better to be focused on the next games."

The 30-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez leave for Old Trafford, scored nine goals in 56 appearances.

Mkhitaryan joins former team-mate Chris Smalling, who also joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan from Manchester United.