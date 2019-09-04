Juventus' Emre Can 'shocked' at Champions League omission

Emre Can joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2018

Juventus midfielder Emre Can says he is "shocked" at being left out of the club's Champions League squad and has suggested he will look for a move away from the Italian champions in January.

Can made 37 appearances for Juventus last season after joining on a free transfer from Liverpool, but has found his first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer.

Can was a surprise omission from the club's 22-man squad for the Champions League this season and the German says he would have pushed for a move away from the club had he known he would be left out by Maurizio Sarri.

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus from Arsenal in the summer

"I'm not in the squad for the Champions League which really shocked me yesterday, because I was promised otherwise last week," Can told Sky in Germany.

"Consequently I would not have stayed at Juventus, because it was the main condition for me to be part of the Champions League squad.

"It's a deep shock for me and I cannot understand it. I played very well in the Champions League last year. There has not been any explanation yet.

"Juventus called me yesterday, the phone call was less than one minute long and they just told me: "You are not in the squad.

"I must play in the Champions League, I want to play in the Champions League. When I'm back, I'll talk to the club and then we will see what happens."