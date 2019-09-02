Ivan Rakitic to swap Barcelona for Juventus? European Paper Talk

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic to join Juventus?

European clubs have until tonight to conclude any transfer business meaning we're in for a frantic final few hours as deals conclude or break down.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Ivan Rakitic could leave Barcelona before the transfer window closes with Juventus interested in a deal for the Croatian midfielder. (Marca)

Barcelona need a "miracle" in order to sign Neymar as the Spanish champions and Paris Saint-Germain are no closer to agreeing a deal for the Brazilian. (Marca)

Juventus are prepared to offer one of Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Daniele Rugani or Federico Bernardeschi to Barcelona in exchange for Rakitic. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have laid the foundations to move for Neymar in 2020 after they were unable to sign the Brazilian forward this summer. (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has completed his medical ahead of a move to Real Madrid which will see Keylor Navas head to the French capital to become the club's No 1 goalkeeper. (El Chiringuito)

0:24 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be difficult for Christian Eriksen to complete a deal to leave the club before the end of the European transfer window Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be difficult for Christian Eriksen to complete a deal to leave the club before the end of the European transfer window

Italy

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to leave Arsenal and join Roma. The Serie A side will take the Armenia international on loan with an option to buy next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan poses during a photoshoot at London Colney

Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Valencia are all interested in Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi and the striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara has hinted the Argentine is finally prepared to leave the Italian club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic is set to sign a two-year loan deal with AC Milan, who will have an obligation to sign the Croatian international permanently for around £22m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

And the Bundesliga side will replace Rebic with AC Milan forward Andre Silva. The Portugal international - who was linked with Wolves earlier in the summer - will spend the next two seasons in Germany on loan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus want to sign an experienced centre-back before the transfer window closes and are interested in Medhi Benatia, who left the club for Al-Duhail in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Juventus over a deal for right-back Mattia De Sciglio. The Serie A side are open to a swap deal for the Italian which would see Thomas Meunier head to Turin. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have offered striker Patrik Schick to RB Leipzig for the season. The two clubs have been in talks for the past two weeks and the Giallorossi are now prepared to let the Czech forward leave without Leipzig having an obligation to buy. (Sky Italia)

Shakhtar Donetsk star Taison is wanted by AC Milan. The 31-year-old Brazilian has a £27m release clause but the Italian side hope to strike a deal for less than that figure. (Sky Italia)

Napoli have completed the signing of former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard's arrival could end the club's interest in Icardi. (Various)

Fernando Llorente scored some important goals for Tottenham

France

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is wanted by Galatasaray. The Turkish club hope to take the Gabon international on loan after a switch to Monaco fell through. (RMC)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let winger Jese join Celta Vigo for nothing despite the Spaniard having two years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. (L'Equipe)

PSG attempted to offload Leandro Paredes this summer just six months after signing the Argentine midfielder from Zenit St Petersburg. Real Betis were in discussions over a potential loan move but talks have now ended. (Le Parisien)

Germany

Juventus are interested in Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi as they look to sign a defender before the transfer window closes. (Sky Germany)

The Serie A champions are also in talks with Bayern Munich over a potential one-year loan move for Jerome Boateng. (Kicker)

Jairo Riedewald is set to leave Crystal Palace and join newly-promoted Bundesliga side Paderbon. (Kicker)

