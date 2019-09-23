Granit Xhaka an important player for Arsenal, says Unai Emery

Granit Xhaka was jeered by the Arsenal supporters during the win over Aston Villa

Unai Emery has backed Granit Xhaka after the midfielder was jeered by Arsenal supporters during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Vila.

Ten-man Arsenal battled back from being a goal down twice to beat Aston Villa as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's seventh goal in as many games this season proved enough to earn the Gunners a crucial three points at the Emirates Stadium.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 3-2 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 3-2 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

A slightly sour note for the Gunners was the reaction of the home fans to Xhaka's substitution after 72 minutes, with ironic cheers greeting the captain's departure.

Xhaka has proved a divisive figure at the club and is no stranger to criticism from the fans, but Emery was full of praise for the Switzerland international, calling on the Arsenal supporters to back the 26-year-old.

"My opinion is we need our supporters and we need our supporters helping each player," he said.

Xhaka was substituted after 72 minutes against Villa

"I changed him because he played 90 minutes on Thursday. I preferred a fresh player. But for me he is a very important player for us.

"He has a big commitment here," the Spaniard added. "I am sure he is going to achieve the best things. We are professional. He is an experienced player.

"He knows sometimes we are criticised. We need to be mature and continue working. I am going to support him. He's a good player."

Emery hails Arsenal's 'amazing' character “We want to feel with our supporters something special, to connect with them. Today the character was amazing,” he said.



“Playing with one less player, not easy. We lost some control but we took some risks to come back. We are creating good spirit with our supporters and the players are feeling that.



“Our commitment, our behaviour, fighting each ball, taking some risks. That is good. That character, that connection with our supporters, that spirit. We can be happy, I think.”

Analysis: Will Xhaka be named a captain?

Unai Emery is yet to confirm his Arsenal captain for the season

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

Xhaka has been the man in possession of the armband so far this season, but with Emery yet to confirm his captains for the season the Switzerland international's role could be in jeopardy after a number of lacklustre performances in the role.

3:46 Unai Emery was pleased with the spirit his Arsenal side showed after being reduced to 10 men in the win against Aston Villa Unai Emery was pleased with the spirit his Arsenal side showed after being reduced to 10 men in the win against Aston Villa

The Gunners have not had a permanent captain since Laurent Koscielny's departure in the summer and Emery has suggested he would name five captains again, as he did last season.

However, that decision has been delayed and is now expected to made after Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest. "My focus was to speak about the match and the players," he said when asked prior to the game against Eintracht Frankfurt why he has still not named his captains. "I am going to propose to do it next week after the match on Tuesday after the Carabao Cup."

Man Utd vs Arsenal Live on

Will Xhaka survive his latest poor performance against Aston Villa? Emery has given him his backing but if the Spaniard was so sure of the 26-year-old's leadership qualities the decision would have already been made.

So if not Xhaka, who? Sokratis and Mesut Ozil have both worn the armband this season, while Aubameyang dragged Arsenal over the line against Villa after taking over from Xhaka. But Emery could be waiting for the returns of Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and even new signing Kieran Tierney, who has captained Celtic and Scotland, before making his decision.

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have stepped up their recoveries from injury

Bellerin and Tierney played for just over an hour for Arsenal's U23 side against Wolves last Friday, while Holding has featured twice in the Premier League 2 for the Gunners as they step up their comebacks from injury.

Fitness permitting they could get a chance to show Emery their leadership qualities when Arsenal host Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Merson: No standout candidates

Paul Merson does not think there are any standout candidates to be Arsenal captain, but the Soccer Saturday pundit thinks a back four featuring Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney is promising for the Gunners.

"The worrying thing is that Unai Emery's been there a year and a half, he's got to have three captains because he doesn't have a clue what his best team is. He hasn't got a clue. The good teams are the ones who play virtually the same team every week, but with Arsenal you don't know who it'll be from week to week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after putting Arenal ahead for the first time in the game

"There are no standout candidates. David Luiz will play every week, he's a serial winner, people have a go at him because one week he'll be a 2/10 and the next a 9/10, but he's going to play every week. I'm not the greatest lover of a forward being the captain, but Aubameyang's another one. Those front three should pick themselves straight away and you go from there - they'll play every week, if they're fit.

"It doesn't look the worst back four with Tierney, Holding and Bellerin back. They'll be better, you hope they'll be better. It's alright putting four good players out, but they've got to work as a unit. You don't have to be the four most talented players to keep clean sheets, you've got to be disciplined."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in the third round of Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 24; kick-off 7.45pm. Next up in the Premier League is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, live on Monday Night Football on September 30; kick-off 8pm.

How to watch - Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app.