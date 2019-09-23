Arsenal News

Arsenal cannot rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals, says Calum Chambers

Last Updated: 23/09/19 2:21pm

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in as many games so far this season
Calum Chambers says Arsenal cannot rely on his team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win games for the Gunners in the Premier League, with the forward registering over half of their top-flight goals so far this term.

The 30-year-old has scored seven times in seven games in all competitions this season including a late free-kick which completed a thrilling comeback to earn a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, leaving Unai Emery's side fourth in the table after six league matches played.

Asked if there was an acceptance that Arsenal cannot keep relying on the Gabon international, Chambers replied: "Of course.

"We know as a team and we know as a defensive unit that we have to be solid. That we have to shut the door and be stronger.

Chambers has praised Aubameyang's performances for Arsenal so far this term
"But when you have players like that obviously it does help as well. We're working every day in training and working on what we need to do and we'll just keep going.

"Aubameyang's very key. He's a quality striker and a lot of the players on this team are quality, so to have him at the top of the team, scoring the goals is brilliant for us."

