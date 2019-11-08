Arsenal News

Dani Ceballos to miss Arsenal's trip to Leicester with hamstring injury

Leicester vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; Kick-off 5.30pm

Last Updated: 08/11/19 10:58am

Dani Ceballos injured his hamstring in Arsenal's match with Vitoria SC

Dani Ceballos will miss Arsenal's match with Leicester after suffering a hamstring injury against Vitoria SC.

Ceballos was substituted after 54 minutes of Arsenal's 1-1 draw in Portugal on Wednesday.

The Spaniard will be assessed to determine how long he will be out of action for but has two weeks to recover during the international break before Arsenal's next match with Southampton.

Arsenal have no other injury worries as they prepare to travel to Leicester. They will begin the match six points behind Brendan Rodgers' side and could go into the international break nine points off the top four with defeat.

Sokratis: Arsenal captaincy not important

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos believes the Arsenal captaincy is not important, as the fall-out from Granit Xhaka being stripped of the armband continues.

Defender Sokratis does not believe the captaincy is important at Arsenal

Gunners head coach Unai Emery opted to replace Xhaka with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal's new captain after relieving the midfielder of his duties after he reacted angrily to supporters following his substitution in a recent draw with Crystal Palace.

"The captaincy or who has this on the pitch, I don't think it's very important," defender Sokratis said.

Tierney: We believe in Emery

Kieran Tierney insists it is up to the Arsenal players to address a poor run of form and has backed Emery to lead them out of the slump.

The Gunners are without a win in four matches in all competitions and have won just two of their last nine Premier League games.

Tierney said: "Yes, of course. It is up to us as players to correct it on the pitch. For me, he (Emery) has been brilliant since I've come in."

Leicester v Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday.

