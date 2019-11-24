Arsenal fans criticise owner Stan Kroenke for 'rudderless' leadership of club

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke (right) with son and club director Josh Kroenke

Arsenal fan groups have united to issue a statement accusing owner Stan Kroenke of "rudderless" leadership, leaving the club "floating aimlessly".

The #WeCareDoYou campaign launched in July as a protest against the Arsenal board with a supporting petition signed by over 100,000 fans who felt "a disconnect from the club".

Arsenal fans booed their team off following a 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday, extending a run of six games without a win in all competitions.

Head coach Unai Emery has been given public backing by the Arsenal hierarchy, but is under mounting pressure to improve the team's performances.

The fan statement made no direct reference to Emery, but reiterated their concerns about an "alarming and desperate state of things on and off the pitch that need urgent action".

It read: "We have been told to 'get excited' and to support the team. As Arsenal supporters we have done both.

"There exist many issues raised in our first statement that remain unaddressed by the club. While these matters have not gone away, it is the overall alarming and desperate state of things on and off the pitch that need urgent action and take precedence amongst our concerns.

Lucas Torreira reacts after Southampton go 2-1 up at the Emirates on Saturday

"Until the club and especially the senior management structure is running efficiently, effectively and ambitiously, then few other issues can or will be satisfactorily resolved.

"The early optimism of summer, around what appeared to be good business and positive signings, has given way to renewed concerns about the club's overall direction and the leadership of the owner. It feels like the club is rudderless and floating aimlessly, unsure of its destination."