Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's toilet break in Arsenal vs Brighton was a surprise, admits Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg admits he was caught unaware by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's impromptu toilet break during the final minutes of their loss to Brighton on Thursday.

Arsenal were chasing the game at 2-1 down with less than five minutes left to play but had to do so with 10 men after their top goalscorer darted off the pitch.

It emerged after the game that the Gabon striker had to answer a call from nature, but Ljungberg said he was unaware of the situation at the time.

"He ran off and came back two or three minutes later," said Ljungberg. "If you feel bad you feel bad, it's nothing you can change.

"I actually didn't even notice he went off, I just saw him come back on after he'd been off for a couple of minutes."

The defeat means the Gunners have now gone nine matches without a win, their worst run in over 42 years, with Ljungberg unable to oversee an immediate upturn in fortunes following Unai Emery's sacking last week.

