Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney set for three months out with dislocated shoulder

Kieran Tierney injured his shoulder in the win over West Ham

Arsenal will be without Kieran Tierney for up to three months after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday’s win over West Ham.

The 22-year-old injured his right shoulder in Monday’s win over West Ham and the club revealed on Saturday he would have surgery next week and "rehabilitate for around three months".

The left-back started the game at the London Stadium but was forced off after half an hour in a make-shift sling.

It's another big blow for Tierney who has struggled for fitness since arriving from Celtic in the summer.

A hip injury meant he did not make his debut until late September, and he has made just 11 Arsenal appearances.

Tierney missed Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Standard Liege which secured their progression to the last 32 in the Europa League.

With the Gunners sitting ninth in the Premier League, interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg will turn his attention to hosting Manchester City on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Granit Xhaka is another defender on the sidelines after he suffered a concussion against West Ham.

Hector Bellerin has a tight right hamstring and will also miss the City clash. He will aim to resume training next week.

Nicolas Pepe has overcome a bruised knee and will be available for selection.

Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is aiming to return to full training next week, while Rob Holding (left knee) looks set to get back on the training pitch in two weeks.

