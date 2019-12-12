Joe Willock says Freddie Ljungberg can succeed at Arsenal because he relates to the players

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock says interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has a good connection with the players because he can relate to them.

Willock, one Arsenal's academy graduates who was developed by Ljungberg, is likely to start as part of a young side for Thursday's Europa League game against Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old gradually broke into the first team under Unai Emery this season, but has already started two out of Ljungberg's three games in charge.

"I worked with Freddie last year and he taught me a lot on and off the pitch, like a mentor," Willock said.

"I'm delighted that he's in the job now. It's good for me and I'll continue working hard and working with him."

Willock says the main difference between Ljungberg and his predecessor is the Swede's ability to relate to his players.

"I feel like it was not just the manager (that was underperforming) it was the team as well. We needed to improve as a team and that's what we tried to do.

"Freddie is good at relating to the players because he's done it and he's worn the t-shirt. He knows how it feels to be in our position.

"But I feel like it was more of the team's fault and we needed to improve."