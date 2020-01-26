Arsenal not far away from Premier League title challenge, says Eddie Howe

Arsenal are 37 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool

Arsenal are not too far away from mounting a Premier League title challenge, according to Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Arsenal, who are currently 10th in the league, last won the title in 2004 and have fallen behind their top-four rivals in recent seasons, failing to qualify for the Champions League in each of the last three.

Mikel Arteta began his tenure as Arsenal head coach with a 1-1 draw against the Cherries on Boxing Day and is preparing to return to the Vitality Stadium for Monday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Howe is a big admirer of the Spaniard has backed him to transform Arsenal's top-flight fortunes.

"I don't think they are far away (from being title challengers). I think there's a lot of over-reaction in many different phases to different teams' form," said Howe.

Arsenal have lost one, drawn four and won twice since Arteta took over in December

"It just takes one good season - obviously there needs to be an upturn in consistent results.

"They've got a very good manager now, they've good players - I think they've had very good managers historically but sometimes you just need things to click into place.

"But I think a lot of the top sides are sort of in that moment where they are rebuilding to sustain a challenge and I think Arsenal will be one of those teams."

Howe was touted as a potential successor to Emery before the Arsenal board turned to former Manchester City assistant coach Arteta following Freddie Ljungberg's short spell as interim boss.

The 42-year-old has since been forced to deny rumours he had been asked to resign from his current role following an alarming slump which has left Bournemouth in the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe denies reports that he has been asked to resign due to Bournemouth's poor recent form

Howe accepts the disparity between recent reports about his future are part of being a football manager.

"It just goes with the territory and you understand that. You know how short-term everything can be," he said.

"I've said before, you're either good, or you're bad, you are bracketed into that. I've got no problem with that.

"It's very much how it is and that's why I don't think you can get associated with it yourself.

"You just have to let other people define you and you just carry on with your work."