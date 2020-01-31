Unai Emery claims Arsenal fans got him the sack

Unai Emery has hit back at the Arsenal supporters

Unai Emery has accused the Arsenal supporters of "throwing him out of the club", two months after his dismissal as manager.

The Spaniard was sacked by Arsenal in November having overseen the club's worst run of results since 1992.

Arsenal had won only four of their 13 Premier League matches prior to his dismissal, but Emery has cited a number of issues for his exit, including the fans' attitude towards him.

"There were several problems: four captains; the [Mesut] Ozil - [Sead] Kolasinac case; [Nicolas] Pepe's signing, which needs time to be that of France ... We didn't play well, that's for sure," Emery told Spanish daily newspaper Marca.

Emery was dismissed following the home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in November

"That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep the positive things, there were many.

"I had the funeral and mourning. After my cessation, I dreamed a month of things about Arsenal. It was a natural process. And I overcame that duel.

"When I no longer dreamed them, I already knew that I had overcome it. Now I am already feeding myself."

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Emery's replacement in December and has overseen an upturn in the club's form, losing only one of his eight matches so far - although he has only won three times.

Mikel Arteta has lost just one of his eight matches since taking charge of Arsenal

But Emery has urged the Arsenal fans to give his compatriot time as he attempts to implement his style of play and identity on the club.

"Mikel has a lot of experience as a footballer and has worked alongside Pep [Guardiola], who is the best," he added.

"He fits perfectly as an Arsenal manager. He is playing a 4-2-3-1, like ours. Ozil is still his No 10, and bit by bit he is finding his identity. But after my exit, the hostile atmosphere calmed down.

"The results have not been the best, but you have to allow time for that to happen."