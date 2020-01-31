Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari will give Arsenal balance, says Mikel Arteta

1:04 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defence Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defence

January signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari will provide much-needed balance to Arsenal's defence, says head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal completed the signing of Southampton right-back Soares on loan until the end of the season on Deadline Day.

He became their second January arrival after defender Pablo Mari joined on loan from Flamengo earlier this week.

1:41 Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton until the end of the season. Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

Arteta says he is happy with the business the club have done considering the resources at their disposal and believes the players brought in will provide the necessary tactical solutions.

"We've been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues that we have been going through in the last few weeks," Arteta said.

"We found two players who we believe can be very useful to improve our squad with the resources we had. We are happy with what we have done.

"[Soares] has big experience, he has played in different countries, he knows what it means. He was very willing to go to another top club, he has the desire and the commitment. I followed him a few seasons ago and I really like what he can bring. There were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad."

Mari became the first left-footed senior centre-back Arsenal have signed since Thomas Vermaelen in 2009.

"For me [Mari] is very important. He balances what I want to do from the backline. He gives us more options and solutions, he opens up the pitch more.

"Again he's a player we have been following for the last few months, one that we are happy to have.

"I'm happy for two reasons, we believed we could strengthen the team a bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have. But four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the probable departures - we've been able to manage that so far."

'Luiz and Auba back for Burnley'

Arsenal will welcome back David Luiz and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after their suspensions for Sunday's trip to Burnley, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Arteta says his side have missed the influence of the pair but warned his entire team will have to be focused and ready with a clear game plan if they are to take anything away from Turf Moor.

"We missed [Luiz and Aubameyang], it's good to have top players in the squad. They have been training well so we have more bodies available," he continued.

"[Turf Moor is] one of the most English grounds, what they do well they are specialists at. The type of game that they want to play makes it very difficult for the opponent. We have to be ready for a battle, be clever and try to take the game where we want it. We need focus, energy and a very clear plan."