Alexandre Lacazette denies having Champions League exit clause in Arsenal contract
Lacazette: "I have a contract with the club, so there is no point for me to leave if everyone is happy with me at the club."
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 26/02/20 3:37pm
Alexandre Lacazette has denied there is a clause in his Arsenal contract that allows him to leave this summer if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.
National newspaper reports suggested this week that the Frenchman had such an agreement with the club's board but Lacazette denies that claim and says he does not envisage leaving the Emirates Stadium - unless he is no longer wanted by the club.
"I didn't know about this [agreement]. I have a contract with the club, so there is no point for me to leave if everyone is happy with me at the club," he said.
Lacazette has scored in two of Arsenal's last three games following a two-month barren spell. He admits he felt the pressure during that goalless run but says he always felt he had the support of Mikel Arteta and his team-mates.
"I am a striker but I am not only here to score goals," he said.
"I'm also here to defend and help build the game. For me it is not the best when I am not scoring. There is a pressure but it's not just about me. I want to help the team and score but it is not the pressure from my transfer [fee].
"A lot of people can talk. There is always something to say but I don't think about this.
"If my manager, my coach and my team-mates are happy with me then this is the most important thing."
Auba deserves more praise
Lacazette's strike partner Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang climbed joint-top of the Premier League's goalscoring charts at the weekend with two goals in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Everton taking him up to 17 for the season.
Lacazette feels the club need to win silverware for Gabon striker to get the proper recognition he deserves.
"I think people should talk more about Auba and what he's doing because he is more than just a goalscorer," said the Frenchman.
"He is working a lot for the team defensively, making space for the other strikers. I think that if we start to win some trophies people will talk more about what he is doing for the team."
"It's really important [he stays at the club]. He's one of the best, maybe the best this season for Arsenal. I hope he stays for a long time at the club."
Kolasinac out with 'serious shoulder injury'
Arsenal will be without Sead Kolasinac for Thursday's Europa League round of 32 second-leg clash at home to Olympiacos.
"He's seen a specialist today and we'll know more this afternoon," Arteta said.
When asked if Kolasinac would be able to play again this season, Arteta replied: "Hopefully yes, but I don't know. It depends on whether he has dislocated it or if he needs surgery."
Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are back in training but not expected to feature on Thursday, while Calum Chambers (knee) remains sidelined.