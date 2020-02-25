Arsenal's Grant Xhaka calls for more openness with fans

Granit Xhaka has called for clubs to allow more openness with supporters following his row with Arsenal fans.

The midfielder wanted to leave the club in January after being stripped of the captaincy, having sworn at supporters who booed him.

Xhaka has since vowed to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates but highlighted a difference in access to fans between Germany and England as part of his problem.

"I realise the fans want the players to perform in every game but they also need to understand that it is not always so easy," he said, quoted in the Sun.

"This is the biggest difference between Germany and England, because here we don't have the connection with the fans. In Germany, we have many open training sessions when the fans can come and talk to you.

"Here, everything is closed and it would be good to be able to explain to people why something is going well or not so well."

The Switerzland international insists he enjoying his football again under new manager Mikel Arteta and is looking forward to his future with the club.

He said: "I told the club (that) 'as long as I am here I am always ready to give everything'. I train very hard and that turned things around.

"That has been the key to happiness for me and with the help of Mikel and my team-mates I am enjoying being an Arsenal player again."