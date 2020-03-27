Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender admits there are 'question marks' over future

Shkodran Mustafi says he is enjoying playing on a frequent basis under Mikel Arteta

Shkodran Mustafi believes he has benefited from playing regular football under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season, but admits his future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain.

The 27-year-old was told he could leave the club last summer by former Gunners head coach Unai Emery and was not named in any of his Premier League matchday squads this season until late-November.

Speaking in February, the centre-back refused to rule out departing at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but also stated that he envisaged a longer stay in north London working under Arteta.

Mustafi has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season

The Germany international's contract at Arsenal expires in June 2021.

"I've played more regularly under Mikel Arteta, also in the Premier League. That has really helped me. I feel very good. I understand his style of football, how he likes to play, that really fits me," he told Sky in Germany.

"The way he is at his age, that has really surprised me, I don't know if after four years, I could be that serious and have a charisma like his to lead a team.

0:41 Martin Tyler is asking a tricky quiz question every day. Can you name the Arsenal goalscorers without A-R-S-E-N-A-L in their surname? Martin Tyler is asking a tricky quiz question every day. Can you name the Arsenal goalscorers without A-R-S-E-N-A-L in their surname?

"He is managing that very well. I feel that in this short amount of time I already learned some new things that help my game.

"I can imagine continuing to play for him. But we still don't know about the future. There are still many question marks."

Mustafi has played an important role in Arsenal's side since Arteta rejoined his former club as head coach.

The 2014 World Cup winner is yet to lose a top-flight game for the Gunners this calendar year in five Premier League appearances, and has forged a solid partnership alongside David Luiz in central defence.

Despite his improved displays in an Arsenal shirt, Mustafi remains wary of contemplating his future too much amid the uncertainty that surrounds English football at the moment, as a result of disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are in a situation where everyone is worried about the current situation and not so much about their personal future," he added.

"First of all, I would like to play football again. That's how we all feel, we want to get back onto the pitch. There are so many question marks at the moment.

1:58 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reveals what it has been like for him two weeks since he tested positive for coronavirus Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reveals what it has been like for him two weeks since he tested positive for coronavirus

"Euro 2020 has been postponed. There are so many discussions whether we can even finish the season or not.

"So it is difficult to think about my personal future. None of us know what will happen next and when we can play again.

"So once we have overcome this difficult time and are back on the pitch, I can think about questions like that.

"At the moment I don't think about it. Also the club has more important stuff to deal with right now than my future."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on signing 23-year-old Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and are monitoring Evan Ndickia of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal boss Arteta also says he is feeling "completely recovered" after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

It remains unclear at what point the Premier League season will resume, with the Gunners currently ninth in the table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, following an eight-match unbeaten run in the top-flight.