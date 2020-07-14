Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will try to emulate Liverpool 'our way, with our resources'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he wants the club to enjoy a progressive rise to the top, similar to that enjoyed by Wednesday's opponents Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool finished eighth in Klopp's first season but have been on an upward curve since then and recently followed up last season's Champions League win by claiming their first Premier League title.

But Arteta warned that the 'context right now is different' in football - as opposed to when Klopp took charge at Anfield in 2015.

"What they have done is phenomenal," said Arteta.

"Obviously, it took them some time to rebuild the squad and to create a new culture, a new philosophy, and a game model that suited the coach.

"They started to recruit every single player in relation to what they needed and I think where they were really smart is they bought a specificity for every position that was required.

"And financially they had big backing and made some big signings, which completely changed the club.

"The context right now is different to what it was four years ago and the abilities for a club to rebuild something are more limited, but certainly it is something we have to look at, how they did it, because it's a great example.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be trying to bounce back from Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham

"But we know we have to do it our way with our resources, having in mind the context right now is different.

"But we are heading to be the best, that is my only objective with this club, and we have to find a way to do it."

Liverpool have clinched the title but remain determined to reach the 100-point mark, so Arteta is expecting them to be at full tilt when they come to the Emirates.

"if you look at the last games and the way they have played, and the line-ups they are putting out, you can tell they are coming here with total commitment and trying to win," he said.

"The result they had at (Man) City (a 4-0 defeat), it could have been completely different, and you cannot question the attitude, the energy of that team, in any minute of any game.

Liverpool have already clinched the title but Arteta is still expecting a strong performance from the champions

"That is probably one of the non-negotiables they have and you can see that in every game."

Arsenal themselves could be forgiven for having one eye on their own game against Manchester City, an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

But Arteta does not appear to be planning wholesale changes for Wednesday though and said: "I believe it is important to have momentum going into important matches and in order to do that, you have to go game by game.

"We will assess how the players are - a lot of them have played crazy minutes up to now and we have games every two and a half days.

"But we will have the strongest team possible here (for Liverpool) and again on Saturday."