Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal coaching job to pursue management role

Freddie Ljungberg has left Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg has left his role as first-team assistant at Arsenal to pursue a role in management.

The former Gunners winger returned to the club in 2018 after spending two seasons as assistant manager of Wolfsburg.

Ljungberg had coached the Arsenal U15 and U23 squads before moving to Germany.

The 43-year-old said: "I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

"I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

"I wish Mikel [Arteta] and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon."

Ljungberg was placed in interim charge last December following Unai Emery's sacking

Ljungberg stayed on as assistant coach to Arteta when the Spaniard was named Unai Emery's successor in December, but has now decided to leave Arsenal for a new challenge.

Arsenal head coach Arteta said: "Freddie has been a really important member of my team since my arrival. He did a great job picking the team up when Unai left and we all have 100 per cent respect for him as a man and a coach.

"I know I'll be facing him on the touchline in the future."

Arsenal technical director Edu, a former team-mate of Ljungberg added: "We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal.

"However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.

"Freddie has made a huge contribution in his coaching role, most importantly when he led the team during that difficult period between Unai's departure and Mikel's appointment.

"We will forever be grateful for what he did then and what he's done since but fully recognise his desire to move on and be a head coach himself."

