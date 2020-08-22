Willian: Winning Champions League is Arsenal target

Willian signed a three-year deal at Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Willian says a key factor in his decision to join Arsenal was head coach Mikel Arteta's plan to win the Champions League in the next three years.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the Brazilian winger confirmed the target for himself and his new club - whom he joined on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea - is to reach the pinnacle of European football.

Arteta led Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph last season but the club finished eighth in the Premier League, 10 points off the Champions League qualification places.

Willian, however, has belief in his new boss that European football will not only return to the Emirates Stadium, but that the team will be successful in it.

"One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through," he said.

"When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

"It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

"I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League. Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven't got as well as another Premier League title."

Arsenal hope to have Dani Ceballos at the club again next season

Sky Sports News understands Dani Ceballos signing on loan for Arsenal again next season remains a possibility.

Talks are ongoing between the Gunners and his parent club Real Madrid over securing another loan deal for the midfielder, with Ceballos believed to be keen on staying at Arsenal.

Ceballos is expected to link up with Zinedine Zidane's side for pre-season training, ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign, while negotiations continue.

Mesut Ozil has no plans to leave Arsenal before his contract expires

Ozil to see out rest of his contract, Auba new deal close

Mesut Ozil has previously indicated he is staying at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract but it is clear he is not in Arteta's plans.

Ideally, Arsenal would like to offload the former Germany international to get his huge wages off the payroll but that is easier said than done. Ozil has entered the final year of his contract and appears happy to see it out.

The 31-year-old has not played a single minute for the Gunners since the Premier League restarted, the club have maintained that he has been absent from matches with a back injury.

An agreement is close between Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new three-year contract for the Gabon international.

