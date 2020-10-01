Matteo Guendouzi: Arsenal midfielder subject to interest from Marseille

Marseille want to sign Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal, with the French club said to be interested in a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has not played a single minute for Arsenal yet this season.

The France U21 international last featured for Mikel Arteta's side in the Premier League in June, during the 2-1 defeat away to Brighton on June 20.

Image: Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Brighton's Neal Maupay were involved in an altercation during the two sides' game at the end of last season

He was involved in a fracas with Seagulls forward Neal Maupay, appearing to grab his opponent's throat after the final whistle at the Amex Stadium.

Reports in France earlier this summer claimed that Guendouzi said he would be open to leaving Arsenal during a disciplinary meeting at the club, following the incident at Brighton, but Arteta later dismissed the speculation.

Guendouzi, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2022.

The midfielder has played 82 times for the club in all competitions, scoring once and making five assists since his debut in August 2018.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen remain in talks with the Gunners over signing Sead Kolasinac.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said Arsenal are "too far away" from Houssem Aouar's value, after they reportedly tabled a £30m bid for the midfielder.

Arsenal are also keen on Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

