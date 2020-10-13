Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta's exciting plans for Arsenal were key to my move

Partey could make Arsenal debut away at Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm on Saturday.

By Lyall Thomas

Wednesday 14 October 2020 08:18, UK

Thomas Partey is officially unveiled by Arsenal
Image: Thomas Partey could make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City

Thomas Partey says Mikel Arteta's "exciting" plans helped him decide to join Arsenal.

The new signing arrived at the Gunners' training ground for the first time on Tuesday after international duty and could make his debut against Manchester City this weekend.

Thomas Teye Partey of Ghana and Georges Mandjeck of Cameroon during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match between Cameroon and Ghana at Ismailia Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Ismailia, Egypt. 0:33
New Arsenal signing Thomas Partey provided two assists for Ghana in their 5-1 victory over Qatar

The Ghana midfielder completed a £45m move from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day and admits he must adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League.

"Arteta was very important [for the move]," he said. "Him and (technical director) Edu told me about their plans and it was so exciting, so I had to accept it.

Manchester City
Arsenal

Saturday 17th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"[The manager] has seen me play and knows what I can bring to the team. I think he watched me at Atletico and wants me to bring the same to this team.

"I think I have to be quick [to adapt] and learn everything as fast as I can. I have to do everything I have to do in training and make him see me and that I'm ready to play for him.

Partey impressed against Liverpool during the Champions League last 16
Image: Partey completed a £45m move from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day

"It's a great challenge. I want to experience new challenges. I'm ready to give it my all and help the club get back to where it belongs."

Partey is hoping to help Arsenal get back competing for major trophies after Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season as a manager, following his switch from being Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

That includes the Premier League title, but Partey said: ""It's something that will be difficult.

"But we will be working towards it. I think we are ready. We have to go all out to try and achieve."

