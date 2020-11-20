Dani Ceballos and David Luiz: Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal training ground incident

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down a reported training ground incident between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos.

Reports suggested the pair had been involved in a physical altercation following an argument after a training match during the international break.

But Arteta, whose side travel to face Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, said there was nothing untoward in the pair having a disagreement.

Leeds United

Arsenal Sunday 22nd November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

After the story broke on Thursday night, Ceballos took to Twitter to deny the claims - simply retweeting the article below the word: "FAKE".

Asked what happened with Luiz and Ceballos, Arteta replied: "Nothing. Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.

"There is no problem at all (between the two players)."

It is not the first time the Spain international, on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, has been involved in an altercation with a team-mate.

He was caught on camera having a disagreement with Eddie Nketiah as the two substitutes warmed up ahead of Arsenal's win at Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

1:00 Thomas Partey will miss Arsenal's game against Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after failing to recover from a thigh injury in time.

Partey, Elneny to miss Leeds clash

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will both miss Arsenal's game against Leeds on Sunday.

New arrival Partey picked up a thigh injury in the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa and was replaced at half time during the match. He has not recovered sufficiently over the international break and will continue his rehabilitation into next week.

Elneny tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt, and while he may be asymptomatic, he has to follow protocols ruling him out of action this weekend.

Image: Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will both miss this weekend's game against Leeds, live on Sky Sports

Arteta, however, would not confirm whether Willian would be a part of Sunday's matchday squad after the Brazilian reportedly made an unauthorised trip to Dubai, which would force him to miss the game due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Arsenal boss maintained the issue would be dealt with by the club internally: "We had a conversation and I explained what I was expecting. I don't confirm anything, that only it is an issue that has been resolved, explained and let's move on."

Image: Can Mikel Arteta find the best way to utilise Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's talent?

Three or four at the back? Should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to the middle? What's happened to Willian? Is Nicolas Pepe the answer?

It's been a long international break for Arsenal following their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Aston Villa. Despite recent improvements at the Emirates Stadium there are still plenty of questions for manager Mikel Arteta, but can he find the answers?

While the Gunners - up until last Sunday - looked reassured at the back, they have struggled to find the correct balance up front and it's hard to know where the goals are going to come from.

They now travel to Leeds United on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, and Arteta, who has admitted his side are a long way from the desired level, has plenty of problems to solve. But does he have the answers?

We look at five questions facing the Gunners manager ahead of their trip to Elland Road...