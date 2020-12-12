Mikel Arteta will succeed at Arsenal, says chief executive

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has backed under-fire manager Mikel Arteta to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a dismal start to the season.

Spaniard Arteta has come under increasing pressure following the north London club's slide down the table, with Arsenal languishing in 15th after losing five of their last seven league games - their worst start to a season since 1981/82.

"With Mikel we have got a number of things," Venkatesham told The Times. "You've got an individual who has extraordinary experience in the Premier League across his time at Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City and then back at Arsenal.

"You have got a guy that loves this club and understands what it means to play for this club, and he was obviously captain here. You've got a guy who is a real team player.

"The team he's formed with technical director Edu and also his staff, is really strong. You've got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed, but doing it in a way that respects our history and traditions. I think with him we have got a really powerful individual."

Arsenal, who are 11 points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, host Burnley on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta has stressed Arsenal urgently need to improve their Premier League form after ending their Europa League group campaign with a perfect record.

Having scored 20 goals in six Europa League matches but just two in their last seven league games, Arteta admitted his side's inconsistency has been frustrating as they look to improve on their 15th-place position when they face Burnley this weekend.

Arteta said: "[Sunday] is vital for us, we've been inconsistent in the competitions. A good run in the Carabao Cup and Europa League but unfortunately the results haven't been the one we've wanted in the Premier League.

"We are very frustrated with that, we know how important it is to put results together really quickly, because we need them straight away.

"There have been a lot of games, and the ones we've played especially at home, small details have made a huge difference. But we haven't scored enough goals, without doing that we cannot win football matches. It's as simple as that."