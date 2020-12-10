Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundalk vs Arsenal. Europa League Group B.

Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk 2

  • J Flores (22nd minute)
  • S Hoare (85th minute)

Arsenal 4

  • E Nketiah (12th minute)
  • M Elneny (18th minute)
  • J Willock (67th minute)
  • F Balogun (80th minute)

Latest Europa League Odds

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal: Gunners end Europa League group stage with 100 per cent record

Match report as Mohamed Elneny scores a sensational goal in the pick of the efforts; Arsenal win six consecutive major European matches for the first time since November 2005; first time the Gunners have gone nine away European games without defeat

Charlotte Marsh

Football journalist

Thursday 10 December 2020 19:59, UK

Eddie Nketiah celebrates after giving Arsenal the lead at Dundalk
Image: Eddie Nketiah celebrates after giving Arsenal the lead at Dundalk

Arsenal ended their Europa League group stage campaign with a 100 per cent winning record, beating Dundalk 4-2 at the Aviva Stadium.

Mikel Arteta changed his entire XI for the trip to Dublin, naming a raft of youngsters in his squad, and they took an early lead when Eddie Nketiah (12) slotted home. Mohamed Elneny (18) scored a sensational, curling effort shortly after to double Arsenal's lead in style.

But Dundalk - who had won the FAI Cup in the same stadium on Sunday - were not to end their Europa League campaign without a bit of noise as Jordan Flores (22) pulled a goal back with his own fierce effort.

The second half took longer to get going but young players Joe Willock (67) and Folarin Balogun (80) added two more, before Sean Hoare's late header added another moment to savour in Dundalk's final game of the season.

Arsenal were already guaranteed top spot in Group B and have won six consecutive major European matches for the first time since November 2005 and are now nine unbeaten on the road in Europe for the first time.

Trending

More to follow...

Also See:

What's next?

Arsenal
Burnley

Sunday 13th December 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Arsenal have already qualified for the last 32 and will find out their opponents on Monday, December 14 when the draw is made. They will host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.15pm. Dundalk's defeat against Arsenal was their final game of the season.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV