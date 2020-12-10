Arsenal vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for Sunday's Premier League visit of Burnley. The midfielder remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while club-record signing Nicolas Pepe misses out as he serves the last of a three-game ban following his red card at Leeds.

Image: Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for Sunday's Premier League visit of Burnley

There are no other injury concerns for manager Mikel Arteta, who may be tempted to shuffle his pack in an attempt to return to winning ways in the league.

Burnley are unlikely to be able to welcome back any of their injured quartet. Phil Bardsley appears the most likely to feature following a rib injury but boss Sean Dyche is not expected to recall the full-back.

Image: Burnley are unlikely to be able to welcome back Phil Bardsley, Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork

Likewise Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork are all missing with the hope they could feature at some point during the festive fixtures.

A preview of matchweek 12 in the Premier League as Manchester United host Manchester City, Leeds face West Ham and Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace.

Jones Knows prediction

Arsenal are a tough watch, eh?

Mikel Arteta's men have netted 10 goals in 11 matches - the same amount as Heung-Min Son this season.

The Gunners deserve to be 15th in the Premier League.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arteta remained bullish in the post-match briefings after the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, seemingly quite pleased that Arsenal had carried out his instructions of sending hopeful cross after hopeful cross into the Tottenham box. In their last two fixtures, Arsenal have put 79 crosses into the box, scoring just once and creating an xG figure of just 0.62 in the defeat at Spurs.

Against a deep defence, they are continuously struggling to find answers. And who rocks up at The Emirates this weekend? It's the lead singer of the deep defences: Sean Dyche.

His boys, with Ben Mee leading their charge, look back to somewhere near their bulldozing best and can boast the fifth best defence in the Premier League, according to 'expected goals against' data. Arsenal have been priced up at 1/2 here for the win, a stay-clear price if ever I saw one. Burnley to win or draw at 11/8 should give you a fantastic run.

I'm not quite brave enough to tip them for the outright win though as Arsenal do look well set to deal with Burnley's aggressive and direct approach. At the prices, I'm happy to side with a goalless draw, which would be the first 0-0 in an Arsenal home league game for 1,512 days!

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Arsenal have won each of their last nine home meetings with Burnley in all competitions - only against Stoke (16) and Barnsley (10) are they on a longer current winning run at home.

Burnley have lost all six of their away Premier League games against Arsenal, their worst 100 per cent losing record away at a single side in the competition.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 league meetings with Burnley (W11 D4) since a 0-1 home loss in September 1974. In the Premier League, only against Portsmouth (14) have the Gunners played more games without ever losing than they have vs Burnley (12).

Arsenal have lost each of their last three Premier League home games - they last lost four consecutive home league games back in December 1959, a run which included a 2-4 defeat against Burnley on the 12th December.

Arsenal have won just 13 points in their opening 11 league games this season, their worst start to a season since 1981/82 (12 points). The Gunners have lost six of their last nine games (W2 D1), their worst run across a spell of nine games since April 1995 under Stewart Houston.

Burnley have netted just five goals in 10 Premier League games this season, the second time they've scored five or fewer after 10 games in a season in the Premier League (also 5 in 2014/15). They are one of two teams to do this on two separate occasions, along with Sheffield United (4 in both 2006/07 and 2020/21).

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has any other side in the competition (7 in 5 games). The Gunners captain has netted in all three of his appearances against the Clarets at the Emirates (5 goals).

Arsenal go into this match in 15th position, their lowest position as many as 12 league games into a season since December 1983, when they were 16th ahead of their 18th match against Watford, winning 3-1.

