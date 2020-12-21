Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says players are hurting but insists atmosphere is good after latest defeat

Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions of discord within the Arsenal dressing room but accepts the players are "hurting" after defeat at Everton on Saturday left them 15th in the Premier League.

The Gunners have now won only one of their last 10 league matches and sit just four points above the relegation zone.

But Arteta insists everyone in the dressing room "wants more", even if he admits that not all those at the club may be united.

"The atmosphere at the club is as good as it can be when we are all hurting," he said. "Results in the Premier League are hurting and everybody is worried and everybody is suffering at the moment. We want much more and we are working to get much more.

"In the dressing room, when you are losing football matches, it's difficult. They suffer as well because they care, they want more, the confidence level starts to go. But the unity is there.

"Is there 100-per-cent unity around the club? It's impossible in any club, even when you win, because players that are not participating is always more difficult."

Although they topped their Europa League group and face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports - Arsenal's troubling league form means Arteta is now the bookmakers' favourite to be the next top-flight manager to be sacked.

But the Spaniard, in his first managerial role after working as part of Pep Guardiola's staff at City, says he is not feeling any pressure from those inside the club.

He said: "Within the club, everything I'm feeling is just support, encouragement and total confidence that we are going to get through this together.

"Externally, I never read what is happening. I know more or less what is happening but I never read in beautiful moments and don't read in difficult moments. I just try to focus on the job and what I have to do.

"But obviously a club of this stature deserves the best, and when it's not happening, everybody is going to question what is happening. I'm the most responsible one in terms of result, so I have to accept that."

"We need to generate more to win football matches," said Arteta after the 2-1 defeat to Everton. That much is clear but how are Arsenal planning to do that? Their Goodison Park defeat on Saturday was more of the same from a team languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Ten games have yielded one win and Arteta cannot argue that his team have been unfortunate, not now. This is no false position; this is a poor Premier League team. The problems are apparent and, perhaps even more worryingly, they are familiar. Arsenal do not create chances from open play, let alone score them, and that sluggish approach play is beginning to appear as if it is by design.

"Everton have just let them have the ball," said Jamie Carragher, on co-commentary for Sky Sports. "The same as at Tottenham - let Arsenal have the ball and what can they do? They create nothing.

"When a team drop off and they are winning, it is up to you then to create chances, not keep the ball. Possession means nothing then - it is about what you create. The competition is not who keeps the ball the most. Everton are winning, they have dropped off. What can you create?

"I cannot think of anything in this second half where Arsenal have created a chance that they should have scored or the goalkeeper has made a great save. That is the name of the game."