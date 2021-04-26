Arsenal: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira to join Daniel Ek in bid to buy club

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek is set to launch a takeover bid for Arsenal with the help of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Ek, co-founder and chief executive of music streaming service Spotify, has enlisted three of Arsenal's legendary 'Invincibles' to help him purchase the club from current owner Stan Kroenke.

Ek first expressed an interest in buying Arsenal last week, after fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium against Kroenke's ownership and his involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League.

"As a kid growing up, I've cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," Ek tweeted on Friday.

Ek is worth £3.38bn (€4.7bn), according to Forbes, and was named the most influential person in the music business by American magazine Billboard in 2017.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

At this stage, it is not known how much the 38-year-old is willing to bid for Arsenal.

However, Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has told fans that his family has "no intention" of selling the club.

Speaking last week at a fans' forum following the collapse of the European Super League venture, Kroenke said the club was not for sale but that they would work harder to engage with fans more effectively in the future.

Image: Ek has enlisted the help of Patrick Vieira (left), Thierry Henry (second left), Dennis Bergkamp (right) in his bid to buy the club

Henry, Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer, joined his former manager Arsene Wenger in publicly criticising the club's ownership last week.

"I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me," Henry told the Telegraph.

"They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand.

1:13 AFTV's Robbie Lyle says the Arsenal fans want a change of ownership and would prefer a German-style system where the fans are also involved

"Maybe it's a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.

"I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn't believe what was unfolding.

"I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realise fans, this is your club. It is your club and I'm an Arsenal fan too.

"I'm proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football."