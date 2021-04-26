Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that Folarin Balogun has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The forward's current contract was set to run out this summer but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have convinced the player his future remains at the Emirates.

The 19-year-old has an impressive record for Arsenal's U23s this season, scoring eight and providing two assists in 16 games.

Prior to making the step-up to the U23s Balogun starred for Arsenal's U18s in their title-winning season, starting 19 games and scoring 25 goals including two hat-tricks and a four-goal haul.

Balogun also made his first-team debut this season, scoring twice in six appearances for the senior side with both goals coming in the Europa League group stage, away at Molde and Dundalk.

New York-born Balogun has represented both England and USA at U18 level, but is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

On the announcement, technical director Edu said: "It's great that Flo (Balogun) will continue to be with us.

Image: Balogun has scored twice for Arsenal's first team this season

"He is a very promising young talent and has already shown so much quality in his performances. We are all looking forward to working with him during his continued development in the coming years."

Mikel Arteta added: "We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season.

"He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team.

"The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come."