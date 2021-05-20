Dennis Bergkamp says Daniel Ek will help restore Arsenal's DNA

Dennis Bergkamp says he backed Daniel Ek's bid to buy Arsenal because he wants to restore the club's DNA with an owner who understands a football club cannot be run just as a business.

Ek claimed his £1.8bn offer to buy Arsenal was rejected last week, the Spotify co-founder revealing the Premier League club's owners told him 'they don't need the money'.

Bergkamp backed Ek's bid along with fellow Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Speaking after he was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Bergkamp said Arsenal need a new owner who understands that a football club cannot be run just as a business.

Bergkamp also spoke to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International, where he said Arsenal's winning mentality has slowly disappeared and they should not settle for being a mid-table side.

"Ek has been worried about what has been happening at the club and their involvement in the so-called European Super League was the final straw," said Bergkamp.

"Ek will not treat Arsenal like a toy. He is a real fan and wants supporters to have a meaningful say in the running of the club.

"Ek understands Arsenal's problems cannot be solved by just pouring money into the club or sacking the manager.

"Getting Arsenal back to the top will take time and can only be done by restructuring the club so that it is focused on sporting rather than business principles at all levels.

"A takeover is crucial for the club so Arsenal can have an owner who understands that a club cannot be run like a company.

"The takeover bid is motivated purely by building a better future for Arsenal."