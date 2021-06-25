Kieran Tierney 'feels amazing' after signing long-term Arsenal contract extension

Kieran Tierney has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

"It feels amazing, when the manager came to me and said that the club wanted to extend my deal and that they were so happy at how I've come on it was amazing for me to hear," Tierney told Arsenal's website.

"I've worked so hard since I joined - I had a hard first season with injuries and Covid, but last season really picked up for me and the club have been brilliant with me. So I am more than happy to extend it."

He added: "I think the vision of the club and where it wants to go, the expectations of the club is where I want to be in football, at the top.

"There's no doubt about it that we're not where we want to be just now but we're going in the right direction.

"The way the club is run from the inside is amazing, I love everyone - all the staff, the players, the manager and working with them is an absolute joy.

"So being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy and more than happy to commit my future."

