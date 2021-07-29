Arsenal transfer news: Ben White undergoes second part of medical ahead of £50m transfer from Brighton

England defender Ben White made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season, helping them avoid relegation from the top-flight; a sell-on clause has been inserted into the proposed deal

Thursday 29 July 2021 13:09, UK

Ben White is on the verge of joining Arsenal from Brighton
Image: Ben White is on the verge of joining Arsenal from Brighton

Ben White is undergoing the second part of his medical at Arsenal ahead of completing his £50m move from Brighton.

The England defender went through the first stage on Wednesday on his return from a holiday after being part of England's squad at Euro 2020.

Sky Sports News reported in June that the Gunners had a £40m bid for the centre-back rejected while an improved offer of £47m was also knocked back before Brighton agreed to the £50m fee.

Brighton have also inserted a sell-on clause for White, who featured in all but two of Graham Potter's side's games in the Premier League last season as the south coast club avoided relegation with a 16th-placed finish.

White did not play for Gareth Southgate's England side at the Euros as they reached the final but played in the two warm-up games against Austria and Romania prior to the start of the tournament.

Ben White (PA)
Image: White was a part of England's squad which reached the final of Euro 2020

White also contributed to Brighton having the joint-best defence in the bottom half of the Premier League last season with 46 goals conceded.

The 23-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2014 from Southampton and has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

White enjoyed a series of loan spells before breaking into Brighton's first team last term. White helped Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League when he spent the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road.

He would become Mikel Arteta's third summer signing following the arrivals of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and central midfielder Albert Sombi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

The Gunners meanwhile are considering a third bid worth in the region of £25m to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

