Eddie Nketiah looking to leave Arsenal with no agreement over new contract

Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal have so far failed to agree a new contract, with the player desiring to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

With the striker's current deal expiring at the end of the season, negotiations over a renewal have so far failed to find a resolution.

So it seems increasingly likely Nketiah will not stay at Arsenal beyond the end of his current deal, which runs until next summer, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Sky Sports News has been told there are no issues between Nketiah and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. It is thought Nketiah's desire to leave is driven by the need for more regular first-team football.

Last month, Arteta publicly said he wanted Nketiah to stay at the club, after he scored in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Leeds - a club he previously played for on loan.

"I have no doubts about what he can offer," Arteta said. "Whatever you throw at him, he wants more, and demands more of himself, and he's another one that I am delighted to see the performance, and for him to score the goal and help the team, because he totally deserves it.

"But there's a lot of players who play in that position, and with a personal situation [with his contract running down], but I try to leave that aside and try to [reward him] because he deserves it."

Subsequently asked about whether he had an update on the contract situation, however, Arteta declined.

Nketiah - an Arsenal academy graduate - has not made a single Premier League appearance this season, playing just twice in the EFL Cup. He has scored five goals in 38 Premier League appearances in total, albeit most of them off the bench.