Arsenal: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal face Crystal Palace (a), Leicester City (h) and Bournemouth (a) in their opening three fixtures; north London derbies against Tottenham scheduled for the weekends of October 1 and January 14

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:00, UK

Arsenal Fixtures 2022/23

Arsenal will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5, live on Friday Night Football.

Mikel Arteta's side, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term, will then host Leicester City on August 13 before travelling to newly-promoted Bournemouth on August 20.

The Gunners' first north London derby will take place at Emirates Stadium on October 1, while the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is early into the new year on January 14.

Arsenal's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be away to Wolves on the weekend of November 12/13. They will then return to action on Boxing Day, entertaining West Ham.

The final day of the Premier League season is on May 28, where Arsenal will close out their campaign at home to Wolves.

Trending

Arsenal's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August

Also See:

5: Crystal Palace (a) - live on Sky Sports

13: Leicester City (h)

20: Bournemouth (a)

27: Fulham (h)

30: Aston Villa (h)

September

3: Man Utd (a)

10: Everton (h)

17: Brentford (a)

October

1: Tottenham (h)

8: Liverpool (h)

15: Leeds United (a)

18: Man City (h)

22: Southampton (a)

29: Nottingham Forest (h)

November

5: Chelsea (a)

12: Wolves (a)

December

26: West Ham (h)

31: Brighton (a)

January

2: Newcastle (h)

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Man Utd (h)

February

4: Everton (a)

11: Brentford (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

25: Leicester City (a)

March

4: Bournemouth (h)

11: Fulham (a)

18: Crystal Palace (h)

April

1: Leeds United (h)

8: Liverpool (a)

15: West Ham (a)

22: Southampton (h)

26: Man City (a)

29: Chelsea (h)

May

6: Newcastle United (a)

13: Brighton (h)

20: Nottingham Forest (a)

28: Wolves (h)

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

The new Premier League season with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.
  • Kelly Cates and David Jones will present our live coverage across Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand and our Premier League channel.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema