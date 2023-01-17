Arsenal: Do Mikel Arteta's Gunners have enough strength in depth to challenge for the Premier League title?

There is plenty of time to go in this Premier League season, but Arsenal’s North London derby win over Tottenham made their title hopes a little more real.

The Gunners' win at the home of their arch-rivals opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League - but it wasn't all good news for Arsenal on Sunday.

Long-term transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk completed his move to London rivals Chelsea, with the Blues also signing forward Joao Felix - who the Gunners also had an interest in.

Arsenal know that any chance of a Premier League title will be decided by matters off the pitch as well as on it, the Gunners know that all to well from last season.

This time last year, the Gunners stayed quiet and opted not to bring in any player to boost their top-four credentials.

Meanwhile, rivals Tottenham - boosted by the Transfer Deadline Day arrivals of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur - ended up pipping Mikel Arteta's side to fourth place, with Arsenal's lack of January spending ending up being a gamble that didn't pay off.

With Mudryk and Felix now off Arsenal's radar, the Gunners have just two weeks to sort out any new January faces before the window shuts for the final time this season.

But Arsenal will only enter the market for the right player - so, if they do not bring in a player in this window once again, do they have enough to stride towards the title by themselves?

Areas of concern: central midfield and right wing

Many analysts have felt that Arsenal's squad depth would hinder their chances of winning the title.

Arsenal fans' worst fear appeared to have been realised when starting lone-striker Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup, but the Gunners' form has held up well in his absence with Eddie Nketiah stepping in to lead the line.

"The difference between Manchester City and Arsenal is that City can lose a few players and play exactly the same way and can afford to rotate," said Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards in October.

"If Arsenal lose an Oleksandr Zinchenko or a Thomas Partey, all of a sudden they become a different team."

But Arsenal have kept on winning and now have the biggest points buffer to second place of their season so far. The main reason for this consistency is a lack of injuries across multiple positions.

This season, Arteta has largely picked the same first-choice Arsenal line-up for most of the season - but there is the feeling that two key players do not have the adequate back-up behind them should they become absent.

The first is Thomas Partey - and there is a reason to plan around a potential absence for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The 29-year-old is currently on a run of ten consecutive Premier League starts - something Partey has never managed before in his Arsenal career. Before this run of matches, Partey had also only featured in 58 per cent of Arsenal's Premier League games since arriving from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

Put it simply, the Ghanaian midfielder has a track history of being absent.

Arsenal's recent transfer activity also points towards a need to find additional support for Partey. A summer Transfer Deadline Day move for midfielder Douglas Luiz failed to materialise, while there is strong reported interest in a summer move for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

When Partey has been rested or missed games through injury, Arsenal have relied on Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga to deputise.

Both players have stepped in for Partey's injuries already this season, but Arteta's team has more control when the Ghanaian starts, conceding nearly twice as many goals without him compared to with him - while their attack is also enhanced when he plays.

The other position is at right wing - with last season proving that too much was asked of Bukayo Saka.

The England winger was left without any real competition capable of challenging him for a starting spot, leaving him as the only Gunners player - and one of just four in the topflight last season - to feature in all 38 Premier League matches.

The goalscoring exploits that Saka has now - six goals and seven assists in his last 15 Arsenal league starts - faded away towards the end of an exhausting campaign last term, with zero open play goals and two assists in the final 10 league games of the season.

This season, Saka is being used heavily once again, having started ever single game for the Gunners so far this season. The only time he failed to last beyond the 81st minute in a Premier League match this season was when he was withdrawn in the first half of the win over Nottingham Forest in October - with an injury.

The only back-up in reserve for right winger Saka are new signings Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos, alongside Reiss Nelson who has been injured since the World Cup break.

Even then, Vieira is most comfortable as a central player while teenage winger Marquinhos, who has featured in the Europa League, is considered too raw. The 19-year-old has picked up just one minute of Premier League action all season and has only one start for Arsenal since the middle of October.

And with Arsenal monitoring Raphinha's situation at Barcelona alongside holding an interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby - according to Sky Germany - this could be a place where the Gunners look at in the final two weeks of the window.

Has Nketiah's form stopped striker hunt and will a right-back be signed?

Arsenal's interest in a forward this winter has also been intensified by the injury to Jesus. The impact of Jesus at Arsenal following his £45m move from Manchester City has been clear to see both on and off the pitch.

Many in the Arsenal squad have spoken about how the Brazilian striker and Oleksandr Zinchenko have brought a "winning mentality" from City over the summer - while Jesus, as a centre forward, was the Gunners' player for the big moment with five goals and six assists in his opening 14 games.

But a knee injury at the World Cup disrupted his season and Arsenal have remained tight-lipped about when he could return.

Thankfully for the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah has managed to fill Jesus' void from a goalscoring perspective.

In Arsenal's first two league games without Jesus, Nketiah found the net against West Ham and Brighton, while he also produced selfless displays to create for others against Newcastle and Tottenham despite failing to find the net himself.

Arsenal discussed a move for Felix and Mudryk to boost the forward line but both went to Chelsea. Yet, should Nketiah keep fit and firing until Jesus' return - do Arsenal actually need to invest in this area?

The only other position of doubt in the Arsenal squad is centre-back. William Saliba and Gabriel have carried the middle of Arsenal's backline throughout the season and back-to-back clean sheets against high-flying Newcastle and Tottenham show how well they are pcurrently erforming.

But should one of them start being absent due to injury or suspension, then only Rob Holding is an option from the substitutes' bench.

There is, however, the option to move Ben White from right-back into the middle, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares among the options to deputise at full-back. While the latter could move away from the Emirates Stadium in January, Arsenal do hold an interest in Real Valladolid's teenage right-back Ivan Fresneda - who is also wanted by Newcastle.

Areas for optimism

While question marks exist over Arsenal's squad depth - the boost for the Gunners is they have a quieter winter schedule than their rivals.

They have only one midweek fixture - a title clash at home to Manchester City - to contend with before the end of February, while their title rivals have either faced or need to deal with Carabao Cup action on top of their league schedule.

Arsenal are also boosted by a delayed return to European action that favours their next few weeks. The Gunners don't resume their Europa League action until March 9, while the rest of the so-called 'Big Six' are called back into their continental season three weeks earlier.

While Arsenal are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, they are boosted by the return to fitness of Emile Smith Rowe, who can create more competition for places amongst the Gunners' front four in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, as he revealed to Sky Sports during the World Cup break, left-back Zinchenko believes his calf problems are behind him to create a battle with Kieran Tierney for his position.

And then there's a potential return of striker Jesus to look forward to, with the Brazilian pictured kicking a ball in the Arsenal training ground gym on Monday.

Should the Brazilian return to action in the coming weeks, then Arsenal are back to full strength and that could impact how much business they do in the final two weeks of the January window.

There are 20 Premier League games to go, so a lot can still happen for the Gunners in their bid for the title.

With Manchester United to come this weekend, the transfer deadline next on the agenda and Manchester City visiting the Emirates in February, these next four weeks will be crucial.