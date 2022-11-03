Bukayo Saka poised for Arsenal return after latest injury scare as Gunners face FC Zurich in Europa League

Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal's Europa League clash with FC Zurich on Thursday night, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed.

The 21-year-old allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he joined in regular training at Arsenal's London Colney base on Wednesday.

Saka was forced off during Sunday's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, lasting just 27 minutes after taking a kick to the ankle, just over three weeks until England open their World Cup campaign against Iran.

Arteta revealed the forward could be in contention to feature against Zurich, while emphasising the need for his players to focus on club duty despite the World Cup starting in 17 days.

Image: Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after picking up an injury during Nottingham Forest game

Asked if Saka could be fit in time, Arteta replied: "Yes. Bukayo just missed one or two [training sessions] and he was fine today [Wednesday].

"We're using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick. He was uncomfortable with it, we made the decision to get him off and now he's feeling fine."

Arteta was involved in a touchline debate with both Saka and club doctor Gary O'Driscoll on Sunday, and explained Saka was trying to play through the pain before the decision was taken to replace him with Reiss Nelson - who went on to score twice.

"The conversation was easy - 'he's in, or he's out' - but in between we can't have a player [injured] for five, six, seven minutes," he said.

"So you are on the pitch or you are outside the pitch, or you're going to be outside the pitch then sit on the floor and get off.

"We have to make a decision and that's it because we cannot delay a situation like that because every minute that a player is not 100 per cent to play is costing the team and we need to make those decisions quickly."

He added: "Every day I feel responsibility to protect them, to guide them, to get the best out of them. But we are playing for Arsenal at the moment and that's what they have to focus on."

Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.

However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

SC Freiburg

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least a two-legged EL play-off?

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Real Sociedad

Rennes

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

