Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder to have MRI scan after FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will have an MRI scan this weekend after coming off injured in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Manchester City.

Partey was substituted at half-time in Friday night's loss as he was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the Ghanaian, who has been an influential part of their season, was in "some discomfort".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Independent's Miguel Delaney and the Press Association's Simon Peach discuss Arsenal fan's reaction to the Gunner's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup

Arteta said: "He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse.

"He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.

"We have at the moment the injury of Mo (Elneny). It is not possible to get him fit. (Albert) Sambi has come in and has done well.

"It is true Thomas is a big influence and a big personality and in the second half we didn't have him."

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new midfielder before the transfer window closes and any serious injury to the 29-year-old could accelerate those plans ahead of Tuesday's deadline, with Mohamed Elneny currently out injured.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides details of Arsenal's £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

Arsenal had a £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected on Friday.

The south-coast club insist Caicedo is not for sale in this January transfer window, but Arsenal remain interested and are deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer.

Late on Friday night, the Ecuador international released a social media post asking Brighton to take up a 'magnificent opportunity' following Arsenal's £60m bid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roberto De Zerbi says he's spoken to Moises Caicedo like a father, rather than a coach and is hoping he will stay with Brighton till the end of the season

Asked about a move for the 21-year-old following the defeat at City, Arteta responded: "You know that I am not going to comment on any players until anything is done, and I will continue like that."

Asked if Arsenal hope to be busy in the coming days, the Spaniard replied: "We have been pretty active in the market.

"We have some necessities and if something else is available, the club is willing to try to do it when it is reasonable and hopefully it's a player that can improve our squad."

Keane: I expected more from Arsenal at City

Image: Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) challenges Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the FA Cup fourth-round clash

Roy Keane says he "expected more" from Arsenal in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat at City and labelled their performance "disappointing".

The north London side sit top of the Premier League, five points ahead of City but they were beaten by Nathan Ake's second-half winner in the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Arteta, however, did make six changes from last weekend's Premier League win over Manchester United, while City made just two as they included the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne in their starting XI.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane told ITV: "It was hard to gauge Arsenal tonight because of the team they put out.

"Looking at the starting line-up you could sense that this was not their priority. They want to get that Premier League title.

"But I know the players are going to be down for the next few days as they don't want to get beat.

"They'll recover and if they go on to win the league, they'll say they had to sacrifice this game, but when you make so many changes particularly defensively, you send the message that you're not that bothered - which is not a good message to send.

"I expected more from Arsenal tonight but they were disappointing."

Pep: Arsenal will switch things up in title race

Image: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola embraces his former assistant and now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions City's 1-0 win will have any impact on the Premier League title race.

The Spaniard admitted the tactics employed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta surprised him as Arsenal's man-to-man marking interrupted City's flow.

"It was a tight game, a difficult opponent," Guardiola said. "The second half was better apart from 10 minutes after the goal.

"I didn't expect this approach, the man-to-man. It made the process difficult. In the second half we had to contact more than usual with Erling (Haaland), it is what we had to do. But it is a victory, the next round, we will see what we have to do."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

City head to the Emirates on February 15 in the Premier League but Guardiola said he did not think this result will have any bearing.

He said: "I am pretty sure both teams are going to adjust something.

"I have the feeling now they are going to do something differently."

Keane: It'll take a lot to stop City

Image: Nathan Ake (right) celebrates his second-half winner against Arsenal with Jack Grealish

Guardiola's side have now won their last three games after suffering back-to-back defeats earlier this month.

Keane told ITV: "Pep Guardiola criticised his players a couple of weeks ago but they've reacted well.

"These boys are naturally winners over the past few years so they're used to it. It'll take a lot to stop them.

"What we saw tonight was the experience Manchester City have shown over the last few years, knowing how to win games.

"There was one real lapse from Arsenal and they got punished for it.

"It's good to win matches when you're not at your very best and there's a lot more to come from City. They weren't at their very best tonight but in the FA Cup it's about getting the job done."