Mikel Merino: Arsenal agree £32.67m deal in principle to sign midfielder from Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is in London ahead of his proposed move to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old is expected to complete a medal and sign off on his personal terms over the weekend.

The fee agreed between the two clubs is in the region of €38.5m (£32.67m), made up of an initial fee of €33.5m (£28.43m) and a further €5m (£4.24m) in performance-related add-ons.

The 28-year-old has agreed terms on a four-year deal with the option of a further year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Sam Tighe explains what Mikel Merino can bring to Arsenal and how he fits in to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Merino had entered the final year of his contract at the LaLiga club and was understood to be keen on moving to the Emirates.

The midfielder played in every one of Spain's matches as they won Euro 2024, including scoring a 119th-minute winner in the quarter-final against Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With interest growing in Mikel Merino, will Arsenal's eagerness pay off if they were to sign the midfielder, and will he play a similar role to their former talisman, Granit Xhaka?

Merino joined Sociedad from Newcastle six years ago and has gone on to make 242 appearances for the club, helping them win the Copa del Rey in 2020.

He spent just one season at Newcastle under Rafael Benitez and started only 14 Premier League matches.

Merino came through the ranks at Osasuna before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he won the DFB-Pokal under Thomas Tuchel.