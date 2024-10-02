Bukayo Saka backs Arsenal to dethrone Man City in Premier League: 'I think this is the year'

Bukayo Saka is convinced this will be the season that Arsenal beat Manchester City to capture the Premier League title.

Saka made the claim following Arsenal's impressive 2-0 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates.

Arsenal's stand-in captain Saka doubled the hosts' advantage with 10 minutes of the first half remaining after Kai Havertz had headed in the opener.

The statement win, against a side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, came three days after a stoppage-time victory over Leicester which took Arsenal level on points with rivals City, one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have finished runners-up to Pep Guardiola's side for the past two seasons, but when asked if the Gunners are ready to deliver their first league title since 2004, Saka, speaking on CBS, replied: "I don't want to put too much pressure on us, but I do think this is the year.

"We have been close for the past two years and we are getting closer, but, yes, hopefully this will be the year.

"There is a lot of hunger in my belly. In previous years we have finished runners-up, but that spirit in me is that I want to win this season and I believe in myself a lot."

'Arsenal showed their quality against PSG'

After opening their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw at Atalanta, Arsenal fired a warning to their European rivals with a win that rarely looked in doubt.

Saka continued: "When I was speaking with the boys in the team talk before the game I made sure that I said, 'Today we need to make a big statement'.

"When we have played in Europe against the big teams we haven't always shown our full qualities and our usual standards, but we showed that at home."

Arteta: My players wanted to prove a point Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when asked if he feels different to last season when it comes to attacking the Champions League following the 2-0 win over PSG:



"I sensed something different in them yesterday in how we were preparing the game in the level of their focus.



"I think they wanted to prove a point tonight as well, against a top team at home we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant as well. It's another step and we have to continue to do that."



When asked if he thinks his players needed a win of this magnitude in the Champions League?



"I think so and it creates a special night, the amazing European nights against big clubs.



"That belief is something that lifts the energy and spirit of everybody. First of of all it's about believing you can face those incredible teams and you have a really good chance to beat them and are good enough to do that. It's going to be really helpful."

'CL a long journey, focus now on PL'

The victory lifted Arsenal to eighth in the table of this season's rejigged format. The top eight clubs qualify automatically for the knockout stages, with those finishing in ninth to 24th contesting a two-legged play-off to reach the last 16.

"It's too early [to look at the table]," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "Everyone has to play a lot of different and difficult games, home and away, and we have to adapt to that.

"We still don't know how many points we need. The only thing you can focus on is the performance, try to win our own games and we did it.

"We all want to be at the very top to play less games and to have the capacity to have better draws. It's going to be a long journey, but now the focus is on the Premier League."

Arteta's side return to action in the Premier League with a home match against winless Southampton on Saturday.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville expects Arsenal and Man City to be the ones fighting for the Premier League title come the end of the season and their rivalry is already hotting up.

Asked about the title race, Neville said: "It was good last year, I think it's going to be good this year. I think City know that there's someone creeping up on their shoulder.

"We knew it when City were chasing us all those years ago when I was sort of retiring.

"You knew that they were getting closer every single year with the signings, with their stability and their consistency and their confidence getting better.

"There's no doubt that Arsenal are on their shoulder.

"Pep Guardiola is smelling and feeling the challenge. He wants this challenge. He loves to overcome this type of challenge.

"They don't want to give in City, they don't want to make it easy for them.

"But I like the way in which it is going to pan out. I think we're going to have a really good title race this season."

Image: Saka has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season

