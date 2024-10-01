Arsenal 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka score as Gunners claim Champions League win

Arsenal produced a professional display to beat a youthful Paris Saint-Germain side 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and claim their first Champions League win of the season.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the first half when Kai Havertz ghosted between two defenders to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to Leandro Trossard's teasing cross with a towering header.

Arsenal demonstrated their set-piece prowess for the second goal, with Bukayo Saka, normally the provider, this time the scorer as his near-post delivery from wide on the right bounced through a crowd of bodies to outfox Donnarumma and fly straight in.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (7); Timber (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Calafiori (7); Partey (7), Rice (7), Trossard (7); Saka (8), Havertz (8), Martinelli (7).



Subs: Kiwior (6), Merino (6), Jesus (6), Lewis-Skelly (6).



PSG: Donnarumma (5), Nuno Mendes (6), Pacho (6), Marquinhos (6), Hakimi (6), Neves (7), Vitinha (6), Zaire-Emery (6), Barcola (6), Lee (6), Doue (5).



Subs: Kolo Muani (6), Ruiz (6).



Player of the Match: Kai Havertz

Arsenal had chances to add to their lead, with Trossard denied by Donnarumma from close range soon after the second goal, and Gabriel Martinelli twice shooting too close to the PSG goalkeeper following the break.

Image: Saka's free-kick, from wide on the right, went in through a crowd of bodies

Luis Enrique's new-look side, shorn of the departed Kylian Mbappe and with an average age of 23, created openings too, with Nuno Mendes clipping the post from distance in the first half and Joao Neves later striking the bar from a corner.

But Arsenal withstood their pressure in the second period, during which Mikel Arteta handed a debut to fit-again summer signing Mikel Merino from the bench, the only concern being the half-time withdrawal of Jurrien Timber, with Arteta later saying the defender "felt something muscular", adding: "I didn't want to take any risks."

Following a goalless draw away to Atalanta in their opening Champions League game, the win takes Arsenal up into the top eight spots in the league phase table, with PSG slipping to 18th.

Arsenal's awesome defence - Opta stats Arsenal have kept 17 clean sheets in 32 games in all competitions in 2024, the most of any Premier League side. Across Europe’s big-five leagues this year, only Real Madrid have kept more (18).

Since beating Man Utd at Old Trafford in December 2020, PSG have lost all four of their away Champions League matches in England, losing twice to Man City and once apiece to Newcastle and Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in eight goals in six home Champions League appearances for the Gunners (five goals, three assists), with all five of his goals coming at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta: We showed we can compete with anyone

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in his press conference:

"I think it raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at this level in games that are very different to the Premier League.

"We showed maturity and put our stamp in Europe against the top teams. I really liked that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side 'wanted to prove a point' against big clubs in their Champions League win over PSG

"I sensed something different in [the players] tonight. They wanted to prove a point. We can be ourselves and this is another step. We have to carry on with doing that.

"I think they needed this. I think it's a special night against a big European club. It lifts the belief and spirt of everybody. It shows we can beat them."

Analysis: Havertz shines in statement win

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

This was supposed to be one of Arsenal's toughest assignments of the league phase. And yet, save for an awkward period in the second half, the most striking thing was how routine it felt. In that sense, it was a statement win, a swatting aside of one of Europe's top sides.

Image: Paris Saint Germain's Vitinha and Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action

Arsenal effectively played two games, exhibiting their ruthless offensive power in the first half with one goal from open play and one from a dead-ball; then falling back on their defensive prowess as PSG attempted to rally after the break.

Quarter-finalists last year, Arsenal look like a side capable of going further this time around, with Arteta talking up their maturity as well as their quality after the game.

It was a particularly productive evening for Havertz, who continues to strengthen his position as Arsenal's first-choice striker. His goal was his fifth of the season in all competitions and his third in as many appearances following his strikes against Bolton and Leicester.

It was classic centre-forward play as he timed his run perfectly to meet Trossard's precise, diagonal cross, showing bravery to reach the ball before the stranded Donnarumma.

But this was another display that showed the Germany international offers so much more than a presence in the box. At times, he could be seen charging around Saka on the overlap. At others, he was diligently defending his own box. His intensity and application, all over the pitch, sums up this Arsenal side.

Image: Havertz celebrates after scoring the opening goal

"He has been unbelievable," said Arteta afterwards. "His football brain, the way he understands space, his timing, he brings people together. Hs work ethic is incredible and now he is a real threat around the box. He is one of our main players at the moment."

Luis Enrique: Defeat is on me

PSG boss Luis Enrique in his press conference:

"It would be wrong to blame individuals. The defeat is on me. I am responsible.

"Gigi [Donnarumma] was at the same level of his team-mates, a long way from the standard we needed to win the match.

"We were not able to overcome their pressing, they won every duel. A totally deserved defeat for us and a deserved victory for Arsenal.

"It's impossible to compete if you don't win a duel. Their defenders anticipated the actions of our strikers but we never anticipated their strikers. We were a long way off it from the first minute."

