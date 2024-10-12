Bukayo Saka injury: Arsenal forward leaves England camp to return to club for further assessment

Bukayo Saka has left the England training camp and returned to Arsenal for further assessment on the injury he picked up against Greece.

The Arsenal winger limped off during the second half of Thursday's defeat to Greece at Wembley and will not feature in England's Nations League clash with Finland on Sunday.

Interim England boss Lee Carsley gave an update on Saka's injury after the game.

Carsley said: "He's been assessed but in the build-up to the first goal you could see he'd felt something in his leg."

Image: Saka was injured playing for England against Greece at Wembley

Saka continues to be assessed by the Arsenal medical team after arriving back with the club on Saturday morning ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth in their first fixture after the international break on October 19 - which you can watch live on Sky Sports.

Jones misses Finland trip | Kane and Grealish train

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is also out of England's trip to Finland because of a personal commitment.

Jones was a late addition to the England squad ahead of the Greece game but was an unused substitute.

Harry Kane was one of 22 players who trained on Saturday, increasing hopes the captain will be fit after missing Thursday's game.

Image: England interim manager Lee Carsley chats with Harry Kane during Saturday's training session

Kane could not overcome a knock picked up playing for Bayern Munich in time to feature against Greece and his absence prompted Carsley to deploy an attacking line-up featuring Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Saka, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

It backfired as Greece won 2-1 to take control of League B Group 2, leaving England no room for any more slip-ups if they want to win the group and return to League A automatically.

Jack Grealish also took part in training after missing the defeat to Greece.

Another injury blow for Arsenal?

Image: Saka has played a starring role for Arsenal so far this season

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth at England training:

"Saka will return to Arsenal for further assessment on what looks like a hamstring injury he suffered against Greece.

"It's not a surprise after the winger was substituted after 51 minutes last Thursday holding his right hamstring.

"A penny for Mikel Arteta's thoughts.

"The last two international breaks have seen him lose his captain Martin Odegaard with Norway and now Saka, who is probably going to be an injury doubt for the trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth."

Saturday October 19: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday October 22: Shakhtar Donetsk (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday October 27: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday October 30: Preston North End (A) - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday November 2: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday November 6: Inter Milan (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm