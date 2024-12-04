Kai Havertz: Arsenal star 'ready to fight' Liverpool for the Premier League title after 'magic' Martin Odegaard return

We're set up in the Arsenal Community Hub by a bowls mat and two indoor football pitches awaiting Kai Havertz to come and join us for a chat and some Monday afternoon bowls.

As we do there is a lot of noise coming from one of the pitches, we walk round to find Havertz and Oleksandr Zinchenko competitively playing football with a neurodiversity community group.

The competition between the two is writhe and I'm thinking 'is this normal between two team-mates at a community event?'

"In our team no one wants to lose." Havertz explains to me. "We play so many little games when we go on away trips, wherever we go it's competitive. I need to beat him, otherwise he will go to training tomorrow and take the **** out of me!"

Although the Germany international has only been at the club for a short time, you can see just how comfortable he is with his team-mates, the community and the Arsenal staff.

"I've been here just over a year, but it feels like ages. I know everyone so well and it just feels like home."

Well the competition didn't end on the football pitch, as things got very tasty when the pair turned to bowls with a senior group, who enjoyed sharing their wisdom with the players.

Image: Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates with his teammates

I had attempted a few bowls earlier, failing miserably and explained to Havertz that it's harder than it looked.

After his first four attempts, he turned to me and said, "you were right about that!" A rare moment in my own career.

Zinchenko is entertaining everyone on the mat, agonising when a ball just rolls off and celebrating particularly loudly.

"Around October and November it was a tough period, (we) play so many games abroad, some players travelling to South America and it was tough for all of us.

"But we're very happy to be back together. It's four months before the next national team break and everyone is ready for this time, everyone is very happy to be back."

Fulham

Arsenal Sunday 8th December 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

The change of fortune has also coincided with the return of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, a close friend of Havertz in the Gunners ranks, and as soon as I mention his name there is a wide smile on the German's face when he explains what it's like to play alongside him.

"For me it's quite nice! He's just magic," Havertz continued.

"He makes everything so calm and easy on the pitch, has the confidence to turn games around on his own, even in bad moments he takes the ball and does something with it. He never shies away. He's a very important player for us."

The Norwegian is back and Arsenal are flying once more, scoring 13 goals in their last three games in all competitions, when they could only manage 12 in the previous nine games, Odegaard missing seven of those. But does this mean Arsenal are back in the title race?

Image: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal

"It's still in the first part of the season and a lot can happen. For me personally, I think how much tougher the Premier League gets year by year," Havertz continues.

"Liverpool all of a sudden performing at the highest level week in, week out and I have to give credit to them for sure. But (there are) lots of games to play points to get so we will be ready for the fight for sure."

I move the conversation on to Arsenal's upcoming battle against Manchester United, but we are interrupted by Zinchenko wiping out a stand with a bowls ball right next to where we're stood.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta praises Bukayo Saka for his continuous desire to improve, and responds to questioning likening the winger's output to Cristiano Ronaldo

No time for an apology, just right back down ready for his next attempt, such is his competitive nature.

This time he nails it, and proceeds to scream, run and punch the air in celebration, much to the amusement of the watching crowd and his Arsenal team-mate, who tells me how much he's loving life at Arsenal right now:

"I enjoy every second. For me it's the best thing I could have done. I'm so glad for the support from everyone that helped me during my time. I just got started and I hope to continue in good form, play well and win titles."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Odegaard opens up about his return from injury and Arsenal's hopes for this season

Havertz has now had as many Premier League goal involvements at Arsenal (26) than he managed at Chelsea in 42 fewer games and is flourishing under Mikel Arteta.

But as time starts ticking down on a wonderful community day, that also saw Jurrien Timber and Raheem Sterling turn up at the Arsenal Community Hub, Havertz tells me about the joy he gets from this special community:

"We get so much from our community, we get a lot of love. Even when we come now they're so happy to see us. Around Christmas time it's time to give something back, to see so many happy faces, to spend some time with them and make them smile, it's very nice."

Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring for Arsenal

It certainly was very nice for all participants who gain so much from Arsenal Community days to see their heroes, with one 60 year old Brazilian man who called himself "Pele" (to me anyway) describing it as one of the best days of his life.

Arsenal also took players along to two local hospitals, and they continue to strive to do more for their community, something the club take a great deal of pride in.

On the pitch, Havertz remains positive that success is just around the corner for the Gunners:

"There is still a lot of things in the team that we can develop and be better in and I'm sure the next couple of years are going to be great for us and I think everyone will be ready for it."