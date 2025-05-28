Arsenal finalising Martin Zubimendi transfer after meeting Real Sociedad midfielder's £51m release clause
Arsenal meet Martin Zubimendi's £51m release clause at Real Sociedad; Gunners finalising deal to sign midfielder but there is still work to be done; move for Spain international comes with Jorginho confirming his exit; big priority in window for Arsenal is signing a striker
Wednesday 28 May 2025 13:28, UK
Arsenal are finalising a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Sky Sports News understands.
There is still work to be done, but Arsenal have met the conditions of the £51m release clause in Zubimendi's contract.
Once all the contractual details are sorted, the Spain international will take a medical before completing the move.
While a big priority in the window for Arsenal is signing a striker, a midfielder has always been high on the agenda.
Jorginho has confirmed he will leave the Gunners when his contract expires next month.
Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool last summer, only to change his mind.
It is believed Arsenal made their interest known in the player then. However, they could not do a deal because of the number of midfielders they had in their squad.
Once Arsenal's interest became apparent, it is thought the 26-year-old was happy to stay at Sociedad for another season before making the move to the Emirates.
Arteta to have at least £100m to spend this summer
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:
Arteta will have at least £100m to spend on transfers this summer, plus any funds raised from player sales.
Arsenal in a very healthy position with regards to the Premier League's Profitability & Sustainability Rules and they have money to spend in the summer window.
The club are also planning on refreshing their squad to generate further funds to invest in new signings.
Arsenal will also sign a striker this summer, but they have not yet narrowed down their options to one name.
New sporting director Andrea Berta has been very impressed with Sporting Lisbon's Victor Gyokeres, but RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko also remains a target.
'Arsenal will sign a striker this summer'
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:
"We have heard Mikel Arteta that when Arsenal come calling, players most often say yes. They find it difficult to turn them down.
"I'm sure Zubimendi has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal.
"Arsenal are pressing ahead with completing a deal. He will become Arsenal's first signing of the summer.
"Not the last. Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyokeres from Sporting or Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.
"It will be Zubimendi and a striker, as well as other players. Next season, Arteta wants to win the the title. He has been putting pressure on the board.
"They will be active in the window."
Zubimendi one of 78 players to watch in summer window
The transfer window is nearly upon us. Here we take you through 78 players - including Zubimendi - that could be on the move in what promises to be a busy summer.
