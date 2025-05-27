Transfer news: Players that could be on the move in the summer window

The transfer window is nearly upon us. Here we take you through 78 players that could be on the move in what promises to be a busy summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Beginning with what may still prove to be the most contentious transfer of the summer. The Liverpool fans may have u-turned on their reaction to Alexander-Arnold on the final day but there will be no u-turn from the player. Confirmation he will be joining Real Madrid is imminent.

Matheus Cunha

Another early mover: the Wolves forward is, at the time of writing, all set to move to Old Trafford with Manchester United poised to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract. The absence of any sort of European football doesn't appear to be a barrier to the move.

Florian Wirtz

This could be a huge coup for Liverpool. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is now open to leaving Germany after rebuffing Bayern Munich's interest. Liverpool want the Germany international, but are cautious because the 22-year-old could decide to stay at Leverkusen.

Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised the possibility of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner playing in the Club World Cup this summer. That would involved the 40-year-old switching clubs as Al Nassr are not in the competition.

Martin Zubimendi

Widely expected to become Arsenal's first signing of the summer. The Real Sociedad midfielder u-turned on a move to Liverpool last summer but now seems set to belatedly move to the Premier League.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could feature at the Club World Cup, says FIFA's president

Jonathan David

The Lille striker has been on the lists at a number of Premier League clubs for some time including Chelsea and West Ham - and now he is set to become a free agent this summer. Plenty of interest is expected.

Alejandro Garnacho

Widely expected to be a casualty, or a cash-in, of Manchester United's looming rebuild - a prospect which has significantly strengthened following his omission from United's Europa League final starting XI and absence entirely from the final-day squad.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho was benched for the Europa League final defeat to Spurs

Antony

The success of his loan deal in Spain makes a permanent exit out of Old Trafford more likely as Man Utd can expect to raise a decent fee for the winger - although not, of course, as much as the excessive £85m they spent on him three years ago.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Premier League legend was caught by surprise when informed by Manchester City that his contract wouldn't be renewed, but will there be a surprise this summer when he confirms his next move? Napoli appears to be the most likely destination for the Belgian.

Liam Delap

The demand is huge. The 22-year-old will be available for £30m following Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League. Sky Sports News' transfer desk reported in May that Manchester United were in pole position for the striker but Newcastle and Chelsea also want Delap and can offer Champions League football.

Viktor Gyokeres

Chances of a potential reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United took a hit with their loss in the Europa League final. The Sporting striker, scorer of 53 goals in 51 games this season, is thought to be available for around £55m, with many clubs, including Arsenal, interested.

Marc Guehi

Subject of bids from both Newcastle and Tottenham in the last couple of windows, the Palace defender will surely be a major player in the market this summer as well. His boyhood club Chelsea, now with Champions League football as a lure, were also keen in January.

Bryan Mbeumo

Sky Sports News' transfer desk revealed last month that Brentford will listen to offers for Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer. There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger side this summer, if an offer meets his valuation - thought to be in excess of £60m.

Yoane Wissa

Brentford's asking price for the striker, who turns 29 in September, is expected to be lower than Mbeumo's. Nottingham Forest had a bid of £22m rejected in January. Spurs and West Ham have also watched him.

Morgan Gibbs-White

A target for Manchester City on the back of the best season of his career so far. City are looking for a No 10 and Florian Wirtz seemingly heading elsewhere will do no harm to the England midfielder's chance of securing a move.

Jack Grealish

The most expensive player in Premier League history when he joined Man City from Aston Villa in 2021, Grealish has plummeted into obscurity at City, making just seven Premier League starts and staying on the bench for the entirety of City's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace. He didn't even make the squad on the final day.

Image: Jack Grealish has lost his place as a starter in the Man City team

Jarrad Branthwaite

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have the centre-back on their lists. Everton are in a strong position given he essentially has three years on his deal. The 22-year-old has been considering his future since Thomas Tuchel left him out of his first England squad. Playing at a higher level may be required to get back into the fold.

Luis Diaz

Sky Sports News' transfer desk reported in May that the forward would hold talks with Liverpool at the end of the season about extending his contract. He has two years left and Barcelona have a long-standing interest.

Image: Liverpool's Luis Diaz is admired at Barcelona

Tyler Dibling

Southampton know they will have to sell their most promising young talent, who is entering the final year of his deal. Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and RB Leipzig have monitored him. The winger is expected to be in high demand this summer with a valuation of around £55m.

Evan Ferguson

Remember him? Has disappeared off the radar at Brighton of late and his loan at West Ham did little to revive his career - but time is on his side and strikers are in particularly short supply this summer.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton have confirmed the midfielder will leave when his current expires at the end of June. Doucoure was offered a new contract by the Toffees but, in their own words, "decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere".

Image: Angel Gomes is set to be a free agent this summer

Angel Gomes

Four years after departing Manchester United, Gomes, now an England international, has announced he will leave Lille on a free transfer this summer. Could the diminuitive midfielder make a return to England and the Premier League?

Ederson

A year on from almost leaving Manchester City for Saudi Arabia, the goalkeeper's future is again unclear. Just how far will City's overhaul spread?

Diogo Costa

Manchester City are interested in the Porto goalkeeper this summer. The 25-year-old is Portugal's No 1 with 34 caps to his name and widely considered to be one of the best in his position in Europe.

Hugo Ekitike

Strikers are in high demand and the 22-year-old who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt is attracting plenty of interest from top clubs around Europe. In the Premier League, Chelsea and Liverpool are among those having a serious look.

Christian Eriksen

One of the more obvious of the many departures expected at Manchester United in the next couple of months, Eriksen signed off by scoring a penalty in his final United appearance. He will be available on a free from July.

Image: Bruno Fernandes admits Man Utd could cash in on him this summer

Bruno Fernandes

Despite Ruben Amorim rejecting any prospect of his captain leaving, the midfiedler put his future back in the spotlight by acknowledging the club could cash in on him after defeat in the Europa League final. Nerves abound for fans amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a deal to sign the Netherlands international from Bayer Leverkusen, with the 24-year-old completing his medical last week. The interest around this particular transfer has already moved on from if it will happen to where Frimpong will play - as a right-back or further upfield?

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sky Sports News has reported Roma, Napoli and two Premier League clubs are understood to be interested in the Nottingham Forest forward. Manchester United are also keeping an eye on his situation. His contract is up next summer and talks over extending are ongoing.

Dean Huijsen

The Bournemouth defender has completed a £50m move to Real Madrid. Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were among those keen on the 20-year-old, who has impressed during a breakthrough campaign. But Huijsen's priority was always a move to the Bernabeu, returning to Spain where he grew up playing for Malaga's youth team.

Alexander Isak

Given the sum required to prise him out of Newcastle, any transfer involving the striker would inevitably be the deal of the summer. Newcastle's qualification for the Champions League only strengthens their position.

Milos Kerkez

Sky Sports News' transfer desk has reported that Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in the Bournemouth left-back this summer. The 21-year-old wants to be an important first-team player wherever he moves.

Kobbie Mainoo

Hard to believe that Manchester United will allow their graduate, a rare glimmer of light in the past two seasons, to depart. The perilous state of United's finances, and the peculiarities of PSR, could dictate otherwise. His lack of playing time in the final week, including the Europa League final, has only heightened fears he could move.

Emi Martinez

The goalkeeper's teary-eyed reaction to the final whistle in Aston Villa's last home game of the season seemingly signalled that he will be departing this summer. Barcelona and Saudi Arabia have been touted as options. So, too, more improbably, have Manchester United.

Franco Mastantuono

The River Plate teenager is attracting interest from top clubs around Europe - including Manchester United and Chelsea. Any move would likely have to wait until the end of 2025, but a deal could be agreed this summer ahead of time. River are unlikely to do business for anything less than his £38m release clause.

Neto

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Arsenal's decision to return Neto to Bournemouth after his rather nondescript loan deal is that it means the Gunners will be in the market this summer for a new goalkeeper.

Christopher Nkunku

The forward has failed to establish himself at Chelsea which raises the prospect of a move away this summer. Bayern Munich and Manchester Untied were interested in January but a move never materialised. He has been frustrated with his limited role at Chelsea - and it appears unlikely to change anytime soon.

Darwin Nunez

Increasingly peripheral as Liverpool homed in on the title, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said as early as December: "I'm not sure he's here next year."

Image: Darwin Nunez has fallen out of favour at Liverpool this season

Andre Onana

A catalogue of high-profile errors have put Manchester United's goalkeeper under increasing scrutiny. The Saudi Pro League is reportedly their best chance of moving the 29-year-old on. It remains to be seen if the funds are there for United to sign a new goalkeeper with so many other positions in need of strengthening.

Victor Osimhen

On loan last season at Galatasaray from Napoli, the Nigeria striker has been a long-term target for Chelsea but would be an expensive acquisition for any Premier League club. Saudi Arabia could be his likeliest next destination.

Thomas Partey

Talks over a new contract between Arsenal and midfielder are believed to be under way with his current deal up at the end of June.

Aaron Ramsdale

Another post-relegation transfer surely looms for the England goalkeeper following Southampton's return to the Championship. Given his Premier League experience, he is likely a prime candidate for a move back.

Image: Marcus Rashford's preference is to play Champions League football at his next club

Marcus Rashford

Revitalised during his loan at Aston Villa, Manchester United have set an asking price of £40m for the forward. Playing in the Champions League is the 27-year-old's preference. Returning to Villa hasn't been discounted, but they do not have first refusal. Barcelona have confirmed their interest.

Jadon Sancho

Chelsea can pay Manchester United £5m to send the forward back to Old Trafford this summer, but it is understood he wants to stay in west London. The fact he started the final-day must-win game at Nottingham Forest is being seen by some insiders as an indication that he stays.

Antoine Semenyo

A player very much in demand: Sky Sports News' transfer desk revealed in April that although Manchester United were the current front-runners to sign the Bournemouth forward, there were another half a dozen clubs also interested. But what will his suitors make of Bournemouth's reputed £70m price tag?

Benjamin Sesko

The RB Leipzig striker has previously attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle. A decision on his future is expected in June and it is anticipated there will be no shortage of suitors. The 21-year-old wants to play for a club that can compete for the Champions League and domestic title.

Raheem Sterling

Finding his way back at Chelsea looks as unlikely as a permanent move to Arsenal given the acute disappointment of his loan deal. Where does he go from here?

Kieran Tierney

Having dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal, the Scotland left-back will rejoin Celtic this summer.

Kyle Walker

Admit it, you forgot that he only joined AC Milan on loan, didn't you? The Italian club have an option to buy the Man City defender, whose deal at the Etihad has just one more year to run.

Image: Kyle Walker is on loan at AC Milan

Ollie Watkins

A proposed move to Arsenal collapsed before it even began in January and the striker was openly "fuming" with Unai Emery about being sidelined for Aston Villa's Champions League clash with PSG. What happens next?

Nico Williams

Arsenal have been keen on the Athletic Club winger since last summer, but reports in Spain claim he is now a target for Real Madrid after Barcelona dropped their interest. Ernesto Valverde, the Athletic boss, says the club assume their star player will stay. It will likely take someone paying his reported £48m release clause to seal a deal.

Jamie Vardy

The striker will be departing Leicester this summer after 13 years at the club but has made it clear he believes he is still capable of playing in the Premier League.

Dusan Vlahovic

Very much a transfer window regular, the striker's name is consistently bandied about at this time of year. And this summer, with the uneven split between striker demand and supply, will be no different.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Having fallen out of favour at Arsenal, not least because of the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Ukrainian is another expected to depart the Emirates.

Beto

Leeds United are considering a surprise move for Everton striker Beto, as they look to try to strengthen their squad and cement their newly-secured Premier League status.

Image: Eberechi Eze was the match-winner for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace securing Europa League qualification by winning the FA Cup is a strong pitch for the 26-year-old to stay for another year. But after his best season yet, there will surely be more interest in the attacking midfielder this time around. Man City have tracked him previously.

Jobe Bellingham

Noise about a potential move to the Bundesliga has not quietened since Sunderland secured promotion back to the Premier League. The 19-year-old midfielder has been in Germany for talks with Eintracht Frankfurt, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also interested - and a decision is expected soon.

Cristian Romero

Ange Postecoglou says keeping the defender is a "no-brainer" for Spurs amid interest from Atletico Madrid. He raised doubts about his future when saying he would love to play in LaLiga a few months ago. Could the Europa Leage win and subsequent Champions League qualification change his mind?

Jean-Philippe Mateta

The Crystal Palace striker tailed off at the end of the season, but he still managed to rack up 17 goals as the Eagles won the FA Cup. That form has seen reports in France link him with a move to Manchester United.

Joan Garcia

Arsenal explored a move for the Espanyol goalkeeper in the past but viewed him as a potential understudy for David Raya. Another impressive season for the 24-year-old makes it likely his name will resurface again this summer.

Image: Joan Garcia has been linked with Arsenal and Man Utd

Marco Asensio

Aston Villa can reportedly make his loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent for as little as £12.5m. Although he tailed off at the end at Villa, eight goals and an assist in 21 games is a healthy return. Whatever happens, the playmaker's days at PSG appear numbered with just one year left on his deal.

Rodrygo

The Brazil forward's future at Real Madrid appears uncertain ahead of the summer and links to the Premier League have already emerged. Arsenal and Man City have been touted as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old, often overlooked because he isn't Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior.

Rodrigo Muniz

West Ham were interested in the Fulham striker in January, but ended up signing Evan Ferguson on loan. The Brazil international finished the season strongly at Fulham after falling behind Raul Jimenez in the pecking order, but may attract more suitors this time around in a market sorely lacking strikers.

Sverre Nypan

Aston Villa held talks for Rosenborg's 18-year-old attacking midfielder in April, but a deal is not yet done. Arsenal were interested in January before he decided to hold off on a move to one of Europe's top clubs until the summer. Surely this is the window he makes the move.

Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton rejected a big offer for the winger from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January, but their resolve may be tested again this summer with Sky in Germany reporting Bayern Munich are now interested.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle playing in the Champions League next season will surely help their chances of keeping their talismanic midfielder. A report from Brazil, however, suggested Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad would be willing to pay his £100m release clause.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes lifts the Carbao Cup trophy at Wembley

Joao Pedro

Brighton's striker was a notable absentee from their final two matchday squads of the season after a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke. Speculation about his future has been rife in the final weeks of the season.

Bart Verbruggen

Brighton's goalkeeper has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid this season. The 22-year-old has three more years left on his deal, putting the club in a comfortable position. Given their track record, it would likely take a big offer to persuade them to sell.

Murillo

Nottingham Forest are in a strong position when it comes to the man many view as their best player. The Brazil defender, previously linked to Liverpool and Chelsea, has a deal until 2029 and would likely command a big fee. Forest will hope he can be part of their European adventure next season.

Morgan Rogers

A surprise link with Chelsea has emerged ahead of the summer, but surely Aston Villa would only countenance the sale of their most valuable player if it was an absolute necessity to stay in line with financial rules.

Image: Morgan Rogers has become one of the Premier League's most exciting stars

Callum Wilson

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is uncertain if the striker has played his final game for the club. His contract is up in the summer and if he stays at Newcastle reports suggest it will be on a new, incentive-based deal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

You'd forgotten he was still a Chelsea player, hadn't you? Bournemouth had the goalkeeper on loan, but the deal did not include an option or obligation to buy. As it stands, he is heading back to Chelsea.

Axel Disasi

The Chelsea defender spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa but did not have the same impact as Rashford or Asensio. Just one appearance off the bench in the final seven Premier League games suggests Villa will not seek to make the move permanent.

Ben Chilwell

Another Chelsea player sent out on loan in the winter window that is likely to be returning to Stamford Bridge at the start of July. The left-back was back-up to Tyrick Mitchell at Crystal Palace and played less than 400 minutes in the back end of the season.

James McAtee

The Man City academy graduate is open to leaving this summer. Nottingham Forest, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are among those keen on the attacking midfielder, who is about to enter the final year of his deal.

Image: Manchester City's James McAtee could be on the move

Ederson

Atalanta's defensive midfielder has been the subject of long-term interest from Manchester City, but reports in Italy claim Manchester United are also keen. The 25-year-old Brazilian has two years left on his contract.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool already have two of the best goalkeeper options in the Premier League but the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili will surely only push the Ireland international further down the pecking order. Alisson's deputy has long felt too good to sit on the bench. Perhaps this will be the summer he gets a move.

Harvey Elliott

Sky Sports News' transfer desk reported in January that the forward's lack of game-time under Arne Slot had alerted Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to his availability over the next two windows. Borussia Dortmund and Brighton have been keeping tabs.

