Keir Starmer backs Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but wants Gunners to invest in a striker this summer

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for next season and encouraged the club to buy a striker this summer.

Arsenal were runners-up behind champions Liverpool in last season's Premier League - the third year in a row the Gunners have finished second in the league - while also reaching the semi-finals of both the League Cup and UEFA Champions League.

However, Arsenal's challenge on multiple fronts was ultimately scuppered by injuries to key players throughout the season, especially forwards Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, with Starmer now calling on the club to invest in a new frontman this summer.

"There is no hiding, coming second again was frustrating, been there, done that," Starmer told Sky Sports News. "But I have to say this team this year have been fantastic.

"They were good last year and built on that, particularly the Real [Madrid] game we played which was incredible.

"And so there is the making of a really good team there. We just need a little extra. What I would say about the team this season is if you were to ask yourself who was player of the match after a match, which we as fans all do, it varies between the team.

"Saka obviously quite often when he plays, quite rightly, but if you go through the team, Declan Rice towards the end of the season had some fantastic games against Real, so that shows me it is a team and not just one or two players.

"So, it is a good core team, so Arteta has done a good job in my view, got us into a really good place, but we have got to kick on from here - I know we did say that last season, but it is the hope that keeps you going and kills you if you are not careful!

"I think one or two extra players, I would not go for widespread change, a striker. That is the one that leaps put and it has been for a little while now.

"It looks like we are shoring up midfield, so that is good and the back four is pretty good, perhaps a little bit more strength because of injuries, but it is that up front striker role we need. We need to add there."

The annual Show Racism the Red Card awards were held at Downing Street on Monday night, hosted by Starmer, with guests from around the world of football invited into the No 10 gardens.

Many former players, managers, officials and Football Association executives were there to recognise more than 30 years of Show Racism the Red Card.

Starmer sat down with former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who helped found the organisation.

"You can see all the people behind us, Show Racism the Red Card is now so well established, everybody knows what it stands for and I do remember going to football back in the day when it was a real issue," he said.

"And I am pleased to say a lot of that has changed - not all of that, but a lot has changed and so it has really brought about a big shift in thinking, but that battle never goes away.

"But we do need to remember - before I was a politician, I was chief prosecutor and we were looking at a lot of hate crimes and the hate crimes in particular against footballers were coming up on Saturday afternoons were still really high volumes, to a point where quite a number of black footballers said to me, 'I do not do Social Media because I can't stand the incomings.' And obviously the England team from 2021 after the penalty shootout.

"So complacency is obviously the wrong thing here - we have come a long way, but there is still have a lot to do."

Starmer also addressed the guests and highlighted the important work of Show Racism the Red Card, while setting out plans for a match in the Downing Street grounds as well.

"The people who you won't even know, won't ever meet, but whose lives have been changed by the work that has been done," said Starmer.

"And that's the power of inspiration-reaching beyond the immediate and bringing other people in behind this important work and using the power of football to fight racism and build a better, more inclusive Britain. And there's only one further step tonight that we need to take. I've been determined to do it for a long time, which is to put some five-a-side goals back here."

