Eberechi Eze can take Arsenal to the Premier League title, says Paul Merson

Sky Sports' Paul Merson believes the signing of Eberechi Eze can take Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m deal to sign Eze after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur's move for the Crystal Palace forward.

The Gunners will pay a guaranteed £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons for the forward, with personal terms now close to being totally agreed. Eze's Arsenal medical could take place as soon as Friday.

Merson insists Eze moving to Arsenal is a "game-changer" with the former Gunner suggesting the England international could be a key figure in breaking down stubborn defences, particularly at Emirates Stadium.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

SNF Tuesday 26th August 7:30am

'X-factor Eze can take Arsenal to title'

Image: Merson thinks Eze can help propel Arsenal to the title

"Eze is a brilliant signing for Arsenal," Merson said. "It's a game-changer and a perfect fit.

"If Arsenal had let Spurs get him, I'd have had to question what the club was doing because he's a quality player.

"Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Arsenal hijacked Tottenham Hotspur's move for Eberechi Eze.

"We've seen it over the last few years where they have struggled to break teams down when it gets right to the business end of a game and the business end of a season.

"For me, that's where Eze comes in at Arsenal," he added. "He's got the X-factor and in tight, tight games, he has the ability to break a low block down.

"Away from home, maybe he's not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.

Image: Eze in training for Crystal Palace

"But that's why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen."

When asked if Eze can be a difference maker in Arsenal's bid for the title, Merson said: "I think Arsenal win the league with Eze.

"They had a chance without him because it's a real heads or tails season with Liverpool, and Man City played well on the opening weekend, but Eze help get them over the line."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Eberechi Eze's best goals for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

'Interesting to see how Arsenal evolve' Sky Sports' Jaime Carragher speaking on MNF before the deal for Eberechi Eze was agreed:



"I said I thought Arsenal would be Liverpool's biggest challengers and I know it's only one game and it was a great results for them, but the way they played at Old Trafford was reminiscent of them last season, winning with a set piece and being resolute in defence.



"That's fine because the aim of the game is to win games.







"But it will be interesting over the next few weeks to see if they open up a bit more and create more chances.



"It will be interesting to see how they evolve from last season."

Electric Eze will unlock defences for Arsenal

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Eberechi Eze is electric. The 27-year-old is a delight to watch with his poise and swagger on the ball and craft to open up defences, not to mention his penchant for scoring spectacular strikes himself.

He finished last season as one of the hottest prospects in the country, scoring in six games in a row, including both the FA Cup semi-final and final at Wembley as he helped inspire Crystal Palace to their first ever major honour.

Image: Eze's stats in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last season

Last season wasn't all plain sailing, though. "I think Ebere has had a strange season," said Palace boss Glasner at the end of March. "He hasn't had many goals in the Premier League and he has been unlucky, but he keeps going. He's also struggled with strange injuries."

Those comments came after Eze had ignited Palace in a FA Cup tie at Fulham, scoring one and setting up another. That standout display came on the back of a first goal for England. Fit and full of confidence, Eze was back to his best during the run-in.

Image: Eze's heat map for Crystal Palace in the Premier League last season

It is that livewire maverick Arsenal will hope can unlock deep defences and bring a spark to their previously at-times predictable patterns of attack. He offers something completely different to Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, the current wide left options and Viktor Gyokeres will be relishing the prospect of latching onto the type of passes which have proved so productive for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

After being released by the Gunners as a 13-year-old, Eze will be motivated to seize a second chance in north London - and, in his prime, he looks set to do just that and make a big impact for Mikel Arteta.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds on Saturday night Football on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eberechi Eze reflects on his ambitions to win 'everything' following FA Cup glory with Crystal Palace.

This season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.