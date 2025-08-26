Max Dowman: Arsenal midfielder, 15, being considered for England U19 squad after impressive Premier League debut

The FA's youth team coaches are considering promoting Max Dowman to England's U19 squad after his impressive Premier League debut for Arsenal against Leeds.

The 15-year-old has been capped 16 times at U17 level, scoring five international goals, and was a key member of England's U17 squad in the summer, starting each of their three European Championship games.

Now - after winning a penalty against Leeds in Saturday's 5-0 victory for Arsenal - there is a possibility he will jump another age group, in recognition of his progress in senior football.

But for that to happen - because Dowman is still a minor - it will need the agreement of both his family and Arsenal. His development will be carefully managed - by club and country.

His team-mate Ethan Nwaneri - the only Arsenal player to make his Premier League debut at a younger age than Dowman - was promoted to England's U21 side in March, at the age of 17, after careful consideration of his readiness.

Nwaneri went on to be a key player for Lee Carsley's team as they retained their Euros crown in June, featuring in all six matches.

Image: Ethan Nwaneri made his England U21 debut in March after he had become an Arsenal regular

The feeling around Dowman, Sky Sports News has been told, is similar - in that many in the FA feel he is now ready to step up to the U19s, but more discussions will be held before any final decision is taken.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has no doubts about Dowman's pedigree, and his appetite for big games, saying after Saturday's match with Leeds: "There is a kid here that has zero hesitation and is so convinced that at 15 he can go and deliver, which I have never witnessed in my life.

"For us he brings joy, he brings emotion and something else that makes our jobs so great."

The teenager has been involved with England's junior teams for several years, making his international debut for the U16s - and then the U17s - in 2024.

Image: Dowman has been a part of England's youth teams for several years

However, the FA and Arsenal are mindful that he still has to take his GCSEs next spring and, because of his age, he cannot play Champions League football until January 1, 2026.

Dowman stood out in pre-season for Arsenal, coming off the bench on numerous occasions and impressing Arteta with the impact he made.

That prompted Arteta to bring him on at the Emirates on Saturday - albeit with his side already 4-0 up. In doing so, at 15 years and 234 days old, Dowman became the second youngest player to feature for Arsenal.

Dowman instantly excited the home crowd with a number of runs down the right wing and won the penalty in stoppage time that Viktor Gyokeres converted for 5-0.

Image: Dowman is Arsenal's 15-year-old wonderkid

"Ball carrying has been his super strength all the way through," former Arsenal academy coach Temisan Williams - now founder of Coach Accelerator Masterclass Community - told Sky Sports.

"I got to coach Max for the whole season when he was an U11s player and right from the get-go I was like: 'Okay, there's something very special about this young man'."

Dowman is now the most talked-about teenager in the Premier League. He's ticked off his first-team and then competitive debuts in a matter of weeks. All this sparks the question: How far can he go? And how quickly?

"Champions League, World Cup, Premier League," says Williams. "He's got all the capabilities; he's got the mentality. Mikel Arteta wouldn't bring him into the fold at that age if he didn't."

There can be little doubt anymore - Max Dowman is Next Up.

The Emirates Stadium crackled with anticipation every time the ball arrived at the feet of Dowman. As in Arsenal's pre-season games, his team-mates made a concerted effort to put it there. It is easy to understand why. The 15-year-old is a special talent.

Leeds could not contain him. The drop of the shoulder to win Arsenal's late penalty capped a thrilling debut. On a day of theatre, of unveilings, injuries and first goals, it was Dowman, a schoolboy still four months shy of his 16th birthday, who stole the show.

Dowman might be Arsenal's most exciting academy product yet. He certainly looks uniquely ready for the step up at his age. But he is just the latest player off the club's production line in recent years.

Hale End continues to deliver.

